COLUMN: Pray for absent fathers, that they may be present

As a father, it is inspiring to see my kids growing up. I think back to when I did not have children and how my life was then versus now. Of course, I had more freedom and could make decisions based on myself without the need to think of anyone else's needs.
Being a father is the most important task of my life. I am responsible for the lives of other people, and that is a challenge I welcome. My wife and I had difficulty conceiving our children, so now that we have three, I get to look at my blessings every day.
Fathers are a unique breed. They are providers, protectors, and sometimes the funniest person in the household. "Dad jokes" have long provided gut-busting reactions and rolled eyes.
There is a huge amount of pressure on present fathers to ensure their families are secure and financially safe. Many fathers die before the mothers, and it is imperative that fathers set the family up to be financially covered in case they pass away. The income of the father will be wiped out and if life insurance and other investments are not secure, that will leave a large hole in the family's future. Without fathers in the household, children do suffer in a variety of ways. A father's role is to be present in his child's life.
I am amazed at the happiness I feel when I come home and hear my children scream how happy they are to see me. I hope more men are able to feel this joy. I know not all fathers have the opportunity to see their children on a routine basis, and that is sad, but I hope more mothers and fathers can come to agreements to allow the fathers to be more active in their children's lives.
I celebrate present fathers and pray that absent fathers will be able to build the relationships needed to help raise highly productive children into adulthood.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
