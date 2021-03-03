Critics of any president are quick to blame the commander-in-chief for things totally beyond his or her control. Of course, any leader will take the credit for those same matters. The rise and fall in oil prices is really determined by market forces beyond a president's control.
I remember when former President Donald Trump allowed waivers for several countries to buy oil from Iran, even with the sanctions in place. This waiver resulted in these countries buying up Iranian oil, which led to an oversupply and did result in a price drop. However, the drop in oil prices is largely motivated by forces outside of the president's control. Oil is always changing, as it is a commodity traded on futures. You have to consider forces like that of a recession, for example. After the Great Recession of 2008-2009 ended, oil production rose, and because of oil drilling techniques like fracking, American producers were able to keep the supply pace up with the demand for crude oil.
A president can do things to increase the supply of oil to bring it in line with demand, but when you consider that America controls a very small piece of the world's oil reserves, it would take years to assemble the rigs, pipelines, and crew just to make a dent. In the past, some presidents have tapped the strategic petroleum reserves along the Gulf Coast. President Barack Obama did this during the Libyan crisis in the wake of the Arab Spring Revolts, and President George W. Bush did this in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
The thing about the strategic U.S. Oil Reserve is that they are really only for emergencies and not for temporary market price relief. COVID slashed the demand for oil, which resulted in lower pump prices – and that is really what has the most impact on oil prices, which are the forces of supply and demand.
There is not much of anything that a president, Democratic leader or GOP leader, allies of the oil industry or even a supporter of alternate fuels – such as myself – can do to affect the price of gas. The decline or rise in gas prices is multifaceted and the market forces have the largest and most immediate impact. And blaming a president or crediting a president for the rise and fall of gas prices is a regular political ploy, especially during election years.
The OPEC embargo during the 1973 Yom Kippur War involved an oil ban to the U.S. because of President Richard Nixon’s support of Israel, and while the embargo didn’t last even a year, OPEC had a little taste of power and also artificially manipulated oil prices. By the mid-1980s, Saudi Arabia broke ranks and produced at full capacity, which created a surplus, and Oklahoma entered a bust phase. This resulted in a declining real estate market, an end to construction projects, and the closing of the Penn Square Bank. The president of the United States certainly did not cause oil to fall to $12 per barrel in the mid-1980s.
The recent upturn in gas prices is because of the gradual recovery from very low crude oil prices during the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and gasoline prices are now rising because of the anticipated upturn in demand for crude oil. And the bottom line is that this year’s fluctuations in gas prices have not been caused by U.S. policy enacted by President Joe Biden. Gas prices are increasing due to expensive crude oil, which accounts for more than 50 percent of the retail price.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
