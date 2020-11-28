COLUMN: President Trump can never concede

As candidate Donald J. Trump descended down the Trump Tower, he ushered in a new era of excitement for a forgotten group of people looking for something different in a politician. These supporters were not initially on the Trump train, as he was polling at 3 percent early into the Republican campaign.
Members of the Republican establishment had more polished favorites, but they failed to excite the electorate like Trump did with his nicknames, America-first policy proposals, and his promise to run the country like a business. Supporters started to flock to him as his spoke to the 33-38 percent of disenfranchised Americans who felt their current politicians did not speak to their needs. After he was able to secure the "forgotten," he was able to slowly pick off the competition by using a brazen bravado of "no mercy." Many Americans felt it was time to try a different approach and have a businessman run the country rather than a politician. They chose Trump.
During his presidency, Trump continued to speak to his 33-38 percent to ensure they would continue to support his policies. He continued his approach of name-calling, attacks, and counterattacks, which his supporters loved. Many of them knew he was a flawed candidate, but they saw past his issues and put their support into his presidency. During his presidency, he did not apologize when other politicians would have issued mea culpas. He did not show doubt in his actions and decisions, which energized his base. His supporters see him as a fighter and they want to fight alongside him.
The 2020 election has not turned out the way his supporters wanted, due to former Vice President Joe Biden's being president-elect of America. Trump knew he would get the support of the 38 percent of Americans for his reelection and counted on at least another 20 percent or so to support his policies enough, dislike Biden enough, and believe in Trump's vision of "keeping America great" to vote for another term. Trump needed to sow doubt in a fair election to make his case to contest the election, in case he lost. His supporters would never accept a loss, just like many of Hilary Clinton's supporters did not think Trump won a fair election in 2016, and when we knew Russian and other bad actors meddled in our election. For some reason, that has not been discussed as much for this election. Rather than blaming the other world powers, many Republicans are blaming Americans themselves for election fraud.
Trump cannot and will not concede, for the simple fact that it does not fit his narrative as a fighter and his unapologetic approach to how he lives his life. If he does not win the 2020 election by getting the Supreme Court to select him, he will probably run for another bid in 2024, so he must show strength and defiance to keep his supporters. During the Biden administration, Trump will have to remain relevant, as he will not be the focal point of daily news. He will undoubtedly be a force on conservative radios and television stations.
A post-Trump era will look different, like the post-Obama era looked different. Every administration has the opportunity to put its mark on America. What will be the mark of the next administration? What will the next four years look like? Will America be better or will America be worse? I firmly believe America will be better, as I believe the American people will continue the fight to make our country better.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
