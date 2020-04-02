Presidential primary elections and caucuses have evolved over time in the U.S. to become the way in which candidates compete for the nomination to become president, and if you consider that primary elections didn’t even come into general usage until the 20th century, we are really looking at a relatively recent system that has undergone various rule changes by the parties.
There came a time when primaries eventually fell out of favor in the U.S., with most of the states abandoning the primary system by the late 1960s. National nominating party conventions were not held in the U.S. until 1831, when the Anti-Masonic Party gathered in Baltimore, Maryland, to select a presidential candidate, and the national Republican and Democratic parties would follow suit.
Prior to the establishment of primary elections and caucuses, the congressional party caucus nominated candidates in a nation where the vote, at that time, was only exercised by white men of property, although those property qualifications as a prerequisite for voting would be lowered by the 1830s. During this “Jacksonian” era, Americans were witnessing an expansion of democracy and even President Andrew Jackson’s rise to the White House was the epitome of this expansion because Jackson was the first U.S. president that did not emanate from a wealthy background.
During a very progressive time in America, another phase of this expansion of our democracy began as the ratification of the 17th Amendment now provided for the direct election of U.S. senators by the voting populace. The state of Wisconsin became known as “the laboratory of democracy,” and “the Wisconsin Idea” would inspire other states in terms of progressive political reform, including the presidential primary election, which allowed party members to select nominees instead of caucuses that were controlled by the party bosses. Other states would follow Wisconsin’s lead, and by the time that the U.S. entered World War I in 1917, all but four states were using the primary system for some or all statewide nominations.
Primaries fell by the wayside, however, and less than 20 states were holding primary elections at the time of the 1968 U.S. presidential election. The catalyst that led to the return of the widespread use of the primary was the experience of the 1968 election, which pitted Richard M. Nixon against Democratic candidate Vice President Hubert Humphrey. Humphrey did not participate at all in the primaries in 1968, but Humphrey garnered enough delegates at the Chicago Democratic National Convention that year to win the nomination.
Television images of rioting mobs of demonstrators outside of the convention hall became a political liability for the Democratic Party in November 1968, and rule changes by both parties resulted in the importance of primaries, wherein candidates must accumulate the necessary majority of delegates prior to the conventions. The logic behind the rule changes in the wake of the 1968 National Democratic Convention – which was marred by 10,000 protesters battling over 20,000 Chicago Police, National Guardsmen, and FBI agents – was to avoid any ugly floor fights with an awareness that television cameras present the best opportunity in terms of the parties making their case to the people in the best possible light.
It is really not even accurate to refer to party conventions as “nominating” conventions anymore, with the candidates locking up the nomination before they even enter the convention hall as the cameras are rolling. However, in 1976, it looked as if things were a little “up in the air,” as Ronald Reagan came very close to sewing up the nomination instead of Gerald R. Ford.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
