COLUMN: Pro-life means more than forcing women to give birth

We are about to see the consequences of turning the clock back 50 years on what each of the Supreme Court Justices affirmed as “settled law” during their Senate confirmation hearings.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has said, "If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office." I interpret that as meaning they lied. So, the decision of these unelected officials, who have lied to obtain their positions, will be driving public policy and impacting women in particular, whose privacy will not be available to them when considering family planning matters and even other health care matters.
Ectopic or tubal pregnancy, a fertilized egg that lodges outside the womb, is a very dangerous situation for the mother. Despite that, the woman cannot have a private conversation with her health care provider in Oklahoma and other states. The wisemen/women at the capitol have decided that a fertilized egg is a person and that it is good public policy to not only prevent that private conversation, but that friends and neighbors can be deputized and rewarded to report any such conversation or even assistance in seeking such a conversation.
This action, if affirmed by the Supreme Court, will result in desperation and reduced care for women. It will not eliminate abortions. I’ve been around long enough to have experience with “pre-Roe v. Wade.” I can assure you that there were abortions, often dangerous, dirty and “back alley” or self-induced abortions that frequently had negative outcomes. I am not a fan of abortions, but I am a fan of privacy. I trust my fellow citizens to make their own health care decisions.
There are other considerations we need to grapple with if we, as a society, are going to insist that women submit to governmental requirements to produce babies. We must move beyond the idea of “pro-birth,” which is what we have, to being truly “pro-life” which entails a lot more that giving birth. I’d ask, who is going to respond when the 13-year-old rape victim who has a child and they have an emergency at 3 a.m.? Who is going to help the 45-year-old mother of four whose husband left her pregnant with no money? Not all children born will be wanted and loved and cared for. Some will even be born with a drug addiction or other disabilities and will require life-long care. Who is going to step up?
Our legislative delegation voted “no” for the child tax credit. They voted “no” to address the baby formula shortage. I don’t see them voting “yes” to what we need. And those needs are stated by Mathew Walther, an anti-abortion advocate in The Lamp magazine, if we’re really going to be “pro-life,” we will do this.
He writes, “Opponents of abortion should commit ourselves to the most generous and humane provisions for mothers and children – paid family leave, generous child benefits, direct income subsidies for stay-at-home mothers, single-payer health care – without being Pollyannaish.” It should be noted that each of those provisions are advocated by the Democratic Party and have been proposed, including the federal child tax-credit being distributed monthly.
Each of our delegation voted “no” to continue that effort, which could dramatically reduce child poverty. It seems they are in favor of child poverty, as they have yet to propose any actions that would have such an effect. Being pro-life is much more than insisting that women give birth, and it will be incumbent on us all to elect officials who can do more than vote “no.” Let’s do that!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
