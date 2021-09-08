COLUMN: 'Pro-life' more than supplanting personal choice

Growing up Southern Baptist and Church of Christ, I understand why some people are against abortion; there's a religious belief that abortion is baby-killing.
The Old Testament says God knits humans in the womb. It advocates for the view of preciousness. Strict religious interpreters take it a step further, presuming that inviable fetuses have intrinsic value exclusive of lives in being. The Southern Baptist Convention supported abortion until the early 1980s.
More than 65 percent of recent Church of Christ respondents in a Pew Trust poll thought abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Of those polled, Baby Boomers and younger generations were more liberal. United Methodist Church policy states that abortion should be, in some cases, legally available. Unitarian Universalists, who began as Wesleyans, have always stood by the policy that women have inherent first and prior rights. Historically, Jewish law distinguished between a pregnant woman and the unborn fetus. Approximately 95 Texas congregations are passing resolutions to become “Reproductive Freedom Congregations.” But some churches do what the U.S. Constitution proscribes governments from doing, by meddling in the private personal medical choices that women have made from time immemorial.
Being "pro-life" is bigger than supplanting personal choice. Humanitarianism involves a complement of responsibilities, including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, eradicating poverty, and providing a safety-net for the health and safety of children who are already born. Some pro-life armchair quarterbacks harp on childbearing freedom and don’t help living, viable humans. Choice advocates say it is hypocritical and not Christian for pro-lifers to promote policies that add to poverty, such as forcing births as we’re seeing in the state of Texas. Forcing people to have children against their will is tantamount to an excruciating nine months of having someone inside their bodies with permission neither asked nor granted.
Step outside the Old Testament Christian religion to understand the global context of abortion. About 73 million abortions take place globally each year. Texas women of means can get an abortion by taking a two-day trip to another state, or can get treatment in Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, most of Asia, part of South America, and some of the Caribbean nations. Ironically, not all those medical destinations even have our constitutional protections of privacy and the Establishment Clause. Despite theoretical constitutional protections, poor women in Texas can now only afford back-alley, amateur, black-market abortions – self-induced poisonings and coat-hanger abortions. Or they can endure a forced pregnancy for months, just as the Texas law is designed to do. For too long, anti-abortion foes have jealously meddled in – and chipped away at – the privacy rights of women.
For 50 years since the Roe decision, a pregnant girl hasn’t had to go "live away" from family in another state to avoid the meddlers with cruel absolutist opinions seeking to overrule their most painful and difficult decisions. Women who do not practice the tenets of the Old Testament find hope in the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution. It says that Texas cannot institutionalize a specific church-state religion. Texas’ $10,000 punitive liability penalty against even unaware "helpers" is being reacted to by businesses that might be vulnerable under the law, such as cab drivers. Some companies will insure their employees and contractors against civil suits.
Lyft, Match, Bumble, Uber, and GoDaddy are rallying against the onerous restrictions. New Mexico should brace for a surge of "abortion tourism." And a national challenge is being launched by the U.S. government to curb Texas into compliance with individual privacy protections guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, codified in part in HIPAA. Texas women face tough private personal medical decisions. They should be protected from harassing stalkers, not lorded over by busybodies without qualms against imposing outmoded opinions onto others.
The settled sensible framework of Roe v. Wade isn’t perfect, but is a safe harbor standard we have all accepted.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
