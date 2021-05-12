The abortion issue is the most popular hot-button item used by the Republican Party to continue to fuel the flames and energize the base.
I am a pro-choice Democrat, and since 1973's SCOTUS opinion, states have been restricting abortion. This summer's SCOTUS opinion on admitting privileges was definitely a victory for the pro-choice camp, as admitting privileges give hospitals supreme veto power regarding abortions. I was pleased to see Chief Justice John Roberts uphold the integrity of the court's decision in the Louisiana case in the wake of a similar case in Texas.
So many claim to be pro-life when the issue revolves around a clump of cells that are not even equivalent to an actual human life. Do these pro-lifers share an equal concern about actual living children who have been delivered? Oklahoma had several anti-abortion bills on the table prior to the pandemic. One bill, introduced by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would outlaw all forms of abortion and require the Oklahoma attorney general to prosecute it as murder or manslaughter “regardless of any contrary or conflicting federal statute, regulation, treaty, executive order or court ruling.” Hamilton's bill did not advance out of committee because of the direct challenge to federal authority and minimal allowances for extenuating circumstances.
Our legislators are spending a lot of time and effort to restrict access to a woman's right to abortion, which was upheld by Roe v. Wade, when they should be focusing more urgently on helping Oklahomans impacted by the pandemic. To demonstrate how eager the Oklahoma GOP lawmakers are about anti-abortion bills, you only need look at what Sen. Pro Tempore Greg Treat has authored, with a bill that will activate Oklahoma's inoperative abortion restrictions should certain SCOTUS decisions be overturned.
The one SCOTUS opinion that really led to the increase in state abortion restrictions was in 1992 case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which altered the standard by which restrictive laws were passed. And while the 1992 majority opinion reaffirmed a woman's right to choose an abortion, the opinion opened the door to a multitude of new restrictive abortion laws, which diminish – and in some cases, completely block – a woman's ability to exercise that right. And in the final analysis, weakened legal protections in terms of abortion restrictions fall disproportionately on minorities, the poor, and very young women.
The Republican Party loves to push the hot-button abortion issue, and galvanize a base of voters that revolves around a clump of cells inside a womb, despite the fact that the GOP is notorious for cutting safety net programs on the statutes that actually help children after they are delivered. It is so easy for the party to climb on its moral high horse in attempt to cling to power, yet those who continue to support the Republican stance on abortion and express all of that outrage over an issue that was settled by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973 really miss the point of what is meant by “pro-life.”
A pro-life stance should favor strong supplemental nutrition programs, universal pre-K, promoting a safe environment, ensuring equal pay for women, effective gun control to ensure safe schools, the removal of lead pipe from hundreds of thousands of schools, and affordable prescription drugs. Ultimately, the aforementioned will guarantee a quality of life and President Joe Biden's administration’s goal of infrastructure investment – as well as the need to reduce carbon emissions – are necessary components of a true pro-life platform.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
