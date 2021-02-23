For those of you who haven't heard about it, the 1619 Project is a political movement that claims that America is a horrible country from its very beginning, and for that reason, should be destroyed in favor of a new model.
The name, 1619, signifies when these people believe the first slaves were brought to this country by the British and Spanish, and claim that was the beginning of when this country first went wrong. And, because slave labor was used to help build parts of the economy and the country, everything from the past must be destroyed and a whole new beginning must take place for this country to ever be considered to be virtuous. Of course, what these people are really after is putting themselves in charge of everything, and ousting anyone who is white or who supports this country from any position of responsibility or authority. Their hatred for this country is clear in both their documents and their actions.
But, this is not just a political organization. It is also another in a long string of social-engineering organizations, as well. Beginning in the most liberal states and cities, they have managed to infiltrate their materials into many school districts around the country at every grade level, including kindergarten through high school. What these materials do specifically is engender hatred for this country in students by teaching students that everything about our founding was evil, as were the people who created the country. This is in an effort to radicalize children too young to understand that they are being manipulated to help these people overthrow our Constitution and laws. Those school districts which have been targeted and which do not immediately comply, are then sued in court until they conform. This is a very radical belief system which is designed to undermine our country, our beliefs and the very roots of our society. And, as Abraham Lincoln so succinctly stated, once our children have been properly radicalized, then 1619 Project will have won.
Why do they hate this country, our Constitution, our founders, our citizens and our society as a whole? Why not? These are the same people who are backing antifa, Black Lives Matter, who want to defund the police, who want to get rid of the Constitution and replace it with a Marxist manifesto. They don't really believe in the sharing they claim to want. What they really want is them in charge and you subservient to them. These are the same people who have been quietly infiltrating socialism into our society for decades. They have either armed private security or taxpayer-funded security, live in safe, gated neighborhoods and communities or on huge estates, and don't have to live under the crap rules they impose on the rest of us. A nice gig, if you can get it.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
