Earlier this week, I had the opportunity to attend a luncheon event in Tulsa. I arrived a few minutes late, so I slipped into an empty chair at a table near the back of the room.
After introducing myself to my new acquaintances at the table, I found that I was sitting with two individuals on vacation from their home in California. One had been in Oklahoma before, but this was the first visit for the second. And by coincidence, they had spent the previous day in Tahlequah.
Unlike many with a Dust Bowl connection, these ladies did not have family in Oklahoma. Their trip to Tahlequah was to explore the Cherokee culture, so they spent time in museums, art and gift shops. They enjoyed their lunch in a North End restaurant and talked about the atmosphere and friendly people. They spent some time driving around town and through some of the older residential areas, admiring interesting architecture.
I enjoyed hearing about the great day they had. Then I found myself asking, "Since you were totally unfamiliar with Tahlequah, what did you notice that you would change?" I know when my family is vacationing, we tend to see a spot through rosy glasses. We don't usually look for the negatives.
What would they change about Tahlequah? We need more crosswalks. They did not feel safe crossing the streets when they were exploring on foot. That one wasn't a surprise, although I was startled that it was their No. 1 item. They also noted that there isn't very much in town for youngsters to do, and suggested we might need to add a movie theater, a bowling alley, or maybe some ball fields. They were surprised to find out that we already have all those things.
It turns out what we don't have is way-finding signage that directs visitors to "quality of life" locations in town. We forget that our best facilities for families aren't on our most heavily traveled roads. Consider how someone exploring our city would ever find Anthis-Brennan.
Taking this a step further, we know we have individuals and families considering a move to Tahlequah. How many of these potential residents are driving to Tahlequah, spending a few hours as these two visitors did, then making a decision about whether Tahlequah fits their needs? We have much to offer. We've invested a lot in developing recreational opportunities the last few years. We have work to do to ensure those who visit learn a lot more about life in Tahlequah.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
