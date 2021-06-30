Rural subdivisions are typically incorporated into property owner associations in order to provide for common utilities and infrastructure, such as roads, electricity, water and sewer. POAs are particularly popular in rural Oklahoma, even though the Oklahoma Legislature holds a tight rein over such entities, like it does to cities, in order to centralize power at the state level.
POAs exist where septic systems would be particularly bad, such as along a riverside or lakeside, or in low-lying lands where rural soils won't support a percolation test. POAs operate many small, rural sewer systems to safeguard groundwater, rivers and lakes against pollution by everyone's sewage. They form little private water companies to distribute safe drinking water, thus delivering an essential property development feature that increases land value.
It is called "home rule" when a town or neighborhood association has self-governance of its critical infrastructure and more. Legal scholar and constitutional law author Thomas M. Cooley reasoned that managing local affairs is implicit in the U.S. Constitution because it is the locals' affairs, and they are best situated to understand and be competent in doing so, and the state shouldn't overstep local self-determinism by statute. That would be great, if Oklahoma respected localities such as POAs to create their own ideal rules and laws. Individuality could be expressed.
But Oklahoma is not one of those states allowing home rule. Oklahoma is akin to a parent who doesn't allow the children to exercise autonomy. Oklahoma is a Dillon's Rule state, taking a narrower view on cities' and rural subdivisions' powers: They have only such powers as the state specifically grants, as per the 10th Amendment. These entities only have such powers as the Legislature expressly gives them, plus plenary powers to carry out express grants from the state of Oklahoma and powers essential to being an entity sanctioned by the state. Applied to POAs, this goes to structuring the form of self-governance, exercising self-determinism not inconsistent with state law, managing fiscal affairs and managing personnel.
An article in Rutgers Journal of Law and Policy contends that a POA member can sue a POA for imposing legally-binding serious financial burdens or arbitrary restrictions against a member. Some POAs can't afford an attorney to monitor decision-making and oversee constitutional compliance, so they attempt to shield unpaid board members from personal legal liability for acts and omissions conducted under the badge of the POA.
They provide umbrella insurance to cover personal liability for legitimately-documented nonprofit Board decisions. But insurance doesn't protect boards that play casual with the rules. Oklahoma law says property buyers must be provided a copy of the filed covenants and restrictions at closing, when they buy land. The association's declaration of covenants, conditions, and restrictions and amendments, bylaws, lien notices, POA notices, plats, maps, and other community documents are unenforceable unless they are filed with the county land records at the County Clerk's Registrar of Deeds office.
Selective enforcement of architectural restrictions against some, but not all, POA members is a valid defense to a property owner who is being sued to enforce the aesthetic rules of the association. Architectural decisions cannot be arbitrary, irrational or subjectively aesthetic. Architectural rules must be clear and unambiguous, not vague or subjective. Home improvement projects must be expressly included, if a POA wants grounds for objecting to them.
When members expect more than POAs can legally or affordably do, interpersonal conflicts arise. Serving on a POA can be a thankless headache and a legal liability. Potential POA members should learn the rules before buying in, and should understand that POAs have few affirmative duties. Self-governing POAs depend on good faith participation by the members, and a board aimed at carrying out fairly the majority's intentions, which attends to procedural details. POAs walk a fine line.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
