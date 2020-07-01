You’d think it was a secret, one of those things you know, but yet you don’t. In this age of robocops, superheroes, and video games, it’s easy to start to believe those who protect and serve have some kind of special powers. They aren’t as vulnerable as the rest of us. There is no emotion, no empathy. They have a shell that protects them from feeling as they deal with the ugliness of the world around them and from the beauty as well.
How very wrong this assumption is. But how handy, as it keeps us from recognizing that our law enforcement officers are just as human as our own children. In truth, for the most part, these are the people who care so much about their communities that they step up into a role very few of us would want.
This week, the Tulsa Police force was hit hard with two officers shot multiple times. One did not survive his wounds, and the other has a long way to go toward recovery. If you have a family member who lives this life of service, who risks his own life every time they put on the uniform and leave for work day after day, you know how you much you dread the phone call these families received. My prayers for the comfort of the families are small in comparison to the need.
Most of us have held a job and built a career. We know the easy friendships that develop when you work with others daily, when you pull together to accomplish a goal. You get to know the people at work almost as well as your own family. You certainly spend as much or more time together. Some of us have felt the stunned shock when a co-worker dies with little warning. It’s hard to pull it all together and keep the job going. It’s much easier to shut down for a while and give everyone a few days to grieve.
Some don’t have that luxury. Some jobs, like law enforcement, go on 24/7. Can you imagine the fellow officers who had to continue answering calls and serving the community, even as the first shocks of this event rippled through their workplace? That’s too hard. Let’s give them a magic shell that keeps the world from intruding and keeps them from feeling. This group of individuals is no more magic than the health care workers who face death daily. They learn through their training to cope and to keep going.
Are there individuals who got into law enforcement because they were drawn to the power, and subsequently abuse that power? Yes. Are they a small number in a profession that draws those who want to keep their families and friends safe? Yes. Are there things that can be done to reduce the number who abuse their power? Yes, and this is needed.
This world we live in shouldn’t ever be “us and them.” "Protect and serve" isn’t just a motto to those who choose law enforcement as a way to give to their community, to care for others. Cherokee County law officers, thank you.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
