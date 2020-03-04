There is a show-down taking place in Washington: FISA. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, was created in 1978 as a framework of procedures used when spying on foreign powers and their agents. It is essentially "Rules for Spies. It expires Sunday, March 15.
FISA is "spy rules" for when snooping electronic communications requires a court warrant; rules for searches; keeping an eye on lone-wolf terrorist wannabees; and more. Today, spooks can listen with roving wiretaps, sweep through business records, and follow lone wolf actors suspected of being agents of a foreign power. A specialized court decides if the surveillance will meet the limits of the law when American citizens' records are involved.
Renewing the FISA law brings up the question of whether our government ought to even have surveillance on people and companies. The Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects individuals from unreasonable searches without a warrant unless there are facts showing probable cause of a crime or attempted crime. The Fourth Amendment protects our privacy from government intrusion. In criminal cases, judges exclude evidence where it is found to be the forbidden fruit of an illegal search. The law up for review says when and if certain snooping activities can lead to evidence in court, and it aims to curtail over-zealous snooping. Americans on American soil have the most protections. Foreign companies, foreign powers and foreigners on foreign soil, not so much.
Opponents of the law want it to expire. They haven’t gotten over the foreign intelligence community’s snooping on foreign power agents when it, i.e., snagged flamboyant fashionista Paul Manafort (now doing time in drab couture) whose ill-gotten $35 million in Russian oligarch money attempted to buy influence with the president. Note that Manafort’s $35 million restitution essentially paid for the Mueller probe.
Where ought the U.S. strike a balance between either having a society free of government watching what people do, or being vulnerable to intrusion by foreign terrorists who bomb planes and create mayhem that threatens public safety? Is it worth occasionally netting ordinary Americans in with foreign connections to keep safe the airports and train stations, courthouses and public gathering places of America?
The Justice Department wants FISA to be extended as is, and would refine it by rulemaking under Bill Barr. Libertarian Rand Paul wants strict limits on FISA so spying only takes place on foreigners. Congressional House members were concerned about foreign mischief at the floodgates, so they tied FISA reauthorization to coronavirus funding, out of concern that the Senate would not take up the issue by March 15. The House dropped that idea when the president’s son went on the campaign trail, sensationally accusing lawmakers of wanting millions of people to die from coronavirus, implicitly because the Senate didn’t agree on details. The Trump campaign surrogate is vilified Congress over a marriage of authorizations that America needs to keep us safe as it has in the past, from Superbowl bombers and the like.
America is immobilized by adventitious complaining. Can we just call time out for a minute, and do the peoples’ business? Since when has the president’s power struggle devolved into jealousy over whether a bill originates in the House or Senate? Maybe America has grown weary of tattletales playing "gotcha" with sensational dramas, and wants efficiency and expediency.
We have three branches of government, and Donald Trump should focus on his role as executive, fulfilling Congress’ will, and letting the people’s democratically elected lawmakers set policy for the republic. Lawmakers should protect this country from foreign powers and traitors who peddle influence for money.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
