There is a globally-accepted gold standard for measuring democracy, and America's report card is not as good as it used to be, thanks to the efforts of a "shadow government" group called the Council for National Policy, which is closely tied to the far-right Heritage Foundation.
More about that in a different article.
The Economist Intelligence Unit Democracy 2020 Report grades nations on five standards: electoral processes (free fair elections) and pluralism (voter security), civil liberties, functioning of government, political participation, and political culture.
The U.S. has been labeled a "flawed democracy" since 2016. That is when it slipped from the top category of "full democracy." It has suffered what econometrists assess to be an "erosion of public trust in the country's institutions." According to the Report, political participation nationwide went up. That's a good thing. But Republican legislators in some states consider increased participation to be a threat, which is why they have been pushing more than 361 bills to make it harder for some people to vote.
These voter suppression laws look like delicate brushstrokes from which no overt intent to discriminate would be noticeable without looking at overall cumulative impact. Such laws often discourage citizens from voting due to the inconvenience they impose.
Some examples: Urbanites in Oklahoma City and Tulsa lean left, and tend to vote from home during a pandemic. Make absentee voting harder, and you can chip away some of these voters who'd have gone for the liberal candidate. Some elders don't have the physical stamina to wait in long voting lines and also might not be able to reregister to vote. Close some polling places, or move them around to confuse people. Even just put in fewer kiosks so they have to stand longer. These changes will cause some elders to give up and go home from sheer exhaustion without voting. If they don't vote, they won't bring their historical notions into the election outcome. Shut-in voters cast ballots totally at the behest of absentee voting laws and site-specific polling laws. Take away the election board's ability to reach out to those voters and some of them will be disenfranchised. Shift workers may be forced to give up needed income by taking off work to vote when voting hours are shortened and weekend voting is nixed. They may well skip it if they're working overnight or double shifts.
Such changes make it easy for voters who vote one way, and difficult for the others. Redistricting is another easily-manipulated technique to skew the vote for purely partisan reasons.
Minorities who live near a majority stronghold in Cherokee County risk being annexed into a ridiculously incongruent district that does not match their values-- so their vote can be diluted most efficiently. That's why blue counties like Cherokee County have been fractured into Senate districts that no longer have Democrats representing Cherokee County citizens in Oklahoma City. It isn't that Cherokee County voters changed their views--rather, voters will have been split up and spread out over 2 - and soon 3 - State Senate districts.
Republican state legislators choose the ratio of voters by party, and thereby decide who represents us in OKC. There is no pretense of fairness. There is nothing anyone can do to prevent it.
The only thing that can prevent tipping our representative democracy over into authoritarianism or fascism is to enforce constitutional principles in courts. Our whole system of property rights is premised on whether anyone can take something that belongs to us without due process. I tend to be a populist about those things.
True patriots start with the idea that we self-govern by democracy, and that we accept the will of the majority in good faith. If our elected leaders don't accept the will of the majority, and insist on choosing their voters through blatantly partisan measures, we're in big trouble.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
