COLUMN: Protecting residents and supporting the economy

Over the past month, Tahlequah has experienced one of those governmental questions that temporarily divides a community. This issue was a classic property rights vs. public good consideration concerning the proposed move of a long-time Tahlequah business.
Both sides of the issue gathered signatures for petitions to the City Council. Both defended their cause on social media. Many emails and phone calls were received by the mayor and city councilors. When the vote was taken Monday night, the room was full of concerned residents. Aren’t we just about the luckiest city around to have so many people willing to take time out of their days to engage, to take a stand to make our community better?
Some of you out there also took time to reach out to your opponent with, “Let’s agree to disagree. I look forward to working with you on other issues in the future.” You have my heartfelt thanks. You exemplified the way many of us would like to see politics work.
Some great questions were asked in the middle of the debate. If the property in question is important to our community, how do we influence the development and future use of the property without a repeat of the conflict? How do we really support businesses within Tahlequah? If funds are available to encourage outside businesses to come to Tahlequah, do we also have funds available to assist existing businesses when they need to grow? Do our zoning codes do enough to protect both business and residential property?
These are all questions a community should revisit regularly. There are no fast, one-size-fits-all answers. However, in relation to that first question, there might be a solution for consideration.
Over the course of the past few years, I can remember at least three “if-only” dreams. Members of our art community would like to have “creation space” with everything from woodworking to quilting tools available to the public. They envision teaching opportunities and a way for individuals to experiment with an interest before investing in necessary tools. Our community theater folks are looking for a permanent space that will support their dinner theater events and provide storage space for sets and costumes. Our Chamber of Commerce and development authority would like to have business “incubator” space available, a place with office and shared meeting space available to those who are growing a new endeavor.
Any of these three might be served in a building as large and centrally located as the old Reasor’s. There is open space on the bottom floor and several offices on the second. Structurally, the building is sound and there’s ample parking. Money is the hang-up for all three of these groups.
The City of Tahlequah currently has federal ARPA recovery funds that can be used for economic development. Any of these three proposals could ultimately produce enough revenue to operate and repay the city for the building over time. It’s a thought, and worth much more conversation. Maybe it’s possible to protect residents and support economic growth simultaneously.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
