"Congress shall make no law…abridging the freedom of speech …or the right of the people peacefully to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances" (The Constitution of the United States of America, the First Amendment, in part).
Because much information is censored and hidden on the internet by some search engines, finding true information on this topic is more difficult than for most topics. But I have done as thorough a search as is possible on the internet about the Proud Boys, and this is what I discovered.
The Proud Boys profess to be an anti-immigrant, anti-fascist, anti-communist, anti-socialist group who are all male, white, and clearly bigots and racists. And even though none of that is criminal in any way, they are pursued, persecuted and prosecuted as if it is. Even though the First Amendment to the Constitution specifically forbids the abridging freedom of speech, that apparently that doesn't apply to the Department of Justice, or federal and local prosecutors.
I found a long list of "incidents" in which the Proud Boys were involved, and in each case I read about, they were marching peacefully and were attacked. Then, when they defended themselves, they were arrested as instigators and criminals, and prosecuted accordingly.
I found a long list of things that "members" of the Proud Boys have been accused of doing, but when that happened, the offending member had been expelled from the group. I read a lot of accusation and innuendo, and little concrete information, other than that the DOJ has been pursuing and harassing this group since its founding. Federal and local prosecutors have tried to press serious charges against those they have had arrested, and virtually none of the charges have been found to be true. Convictions, if any, are to minor crimes and usually entail the accused pleading guilty, paying a small fine and going free.
I find this group and the people in it to be distasteful, but who they are and what they believe is none of my business. I don't want to tell people what to do or how to live, but everyone is not like me. To the best of my knowledge, it is still legal to peacefully protest, say what you believe to be true, and go where you like with whom you like.
However, our politically correct society demands that you only say what you are allowed to say, and punish those who dare to deviate. We are no longer allowed to meet with whom we please, discuss what we please, or assemble as we please. If you dare, you will be doxed, harassed, abused and assaulted. And if that doesn't make you conform, how good is your fire insurance, and do you have a gun?
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
