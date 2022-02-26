All parents have hopes for their children. We hope they grow up to be healthy, both physically and emotionally, and we hope they are happy. We hope they do not suffer undue hardship, and that they are good people. We hope the world sees them as we do, and that it will be kind to them.
As parents, we envision the kind of people we hope our children will be. The reality is, our hopes are not always realized. The world is not always kind to our children, and it hurts to think the world might not accept them. For the parents of trans children, trying to make sure they are healthy and happy can be hard when the state actively works against you.
On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion that gender-affirming care for minors is child abuse under state law. This kind of thinking is incredibly dangerous for trans children and their families.
Supporters of restrictions believe minors are too young to consent to gender-affirming care. Youth who seek gender-affirming care already have a strong sense of gender identity. These decisions, like other medical decisions, are made in concert with the child, parents or guardians, and medical professionals. Hormone-blocking medication only stalls puberty temporaril; it's not permanent. Opinions like this put children who are in homes where there are caring adults and support into traumatic situations.
What are we telling these young people? Opinions like Paxton's tells trans children - not just their families and medical professionals - that affirming who they are and how they see themselves is abusive, and that the people who affirm them, their loved ones, and the medical professionals who help them navigate their identity are harming them.
I can't imagine what a lonely place that would make the world seem, or how invalidated one would feel. Trans youth who come from supportive families see a significant decrease in suicidal thoughts and attempts. Time and time again, just like any young person, love and support builds strength, confidence, and resilience in trans youth. This love and support in all its forms - including medical - is even more crucial for trans youth who can experience undue hardship simply for living their truth out loud.
As a parent, I know it is hard to see your child in a place where the world will be cruel to them. The world is not kind to our trans siblings. That is why at every opportunity, we should take the chance to uplift them. To allow trans youth and their families to make the decisions they think are best - the same as we would for a child undergoing any other type of medical care - is the right thing to do.
Kasey Rhone is the coordinator for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Northeastern State University.
