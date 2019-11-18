These are serious times. We have serious problems. And yet, there are national news outlets behaving otherwise. The rants regarding the "lamestream media" and the constant accusations of bias within it don't begin to address the underlying problem with the national press corps.
Of major - and escalating - concern is that news operations are more frequently expected to be profit centers. The result is that you have traditional, venerated news sources reduced to chasing clicks, views, likes, and retweets rather than facts, transparency, openness, and truth. The old saying among editors and publishers - "If it bleeds, it leads" - at least implied there were other stories that would follow that lead, even if they were more mundane.
Now, there are reporters and columnists writing that impeachment hearings involving the political fate of a president of the U.S. lack pizazz or that they are "consequential but boring." That's what happens when you have journalism viewed through the same prism, and judged by same criteria, as entertainment. You have impeachment proceedings being compared to reality television. That actually happened. I wish I'd made it up.
Media consolidation is a major part of the problem. No longer is providing information seen as a service, making responsible use of the publicly owned airwaves, or being a part of the process that produces an informed citizenry. Instead, issues of great import are labeled as dull, which is a euphemism for "Doesn't attract viewers or generate clicks." Without those viewers or clicks to show off to advertisers, a newspaper or network can't maximize profits for their corporate owners. That advertising isn't about minimizing losses, trying to remain cost-neutral, or even turning a profit where you can. It goes well beyond those types of understandable, practical, and reasonable considerations. It's now all, entirely, about the money.
The fault doesn't just lie with the national media, though. If hard news programs were to suddenly and somehow become a major revenue stream, news networks and the evening news broadcasts would miraculously transform into objective, analytical, and precise products. The stories in national newspapers would, through an act of providence, becoming probing, thorough, and tough but fair. At the national level, contemporary journalism is largely driven by the pursuit of profit and reflects what will keep people literally tuned in. It is telling that comparisons between serious and somber occasions are being made into reality television. That's the product they think we'll consume. Unfortunately, those network and corporate executives are not wrong.
Don't make the mistake of thinking this is a question of where you get your news. This is a much larger and more fundamental problem. Though the issues are interconnected, we can't let the routine argument about whether you watch CNN or Fox News distract from consideration of the problems that come with fewer and fewer corporate entities owning an increasingly large proportion of the country's media outlets.
One advantage that consolidation does provide is in holding up a mirror so we can see what our collective expectations are in terms of the quality of the public discourse or the importance of an informed citizenry. Right now, we should be frightened by what we see in the reflection. Being an active participant in a democracy is hard work. It may not necessarily be exciting to everyone all the time. Adam Schiff isn't going to lead a conga line up to the dais to start the hearings. Carrie Underwood isn't going to perform a "halftime show" while committees are in recess. These hearings are news, not infotainment. We should act like it.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
