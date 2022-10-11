COLUMN: Punitive marijuana laws need to go

A facet of federal law that has lagged behind changes in the states seems to be primed for revision.
President Biden recently announced pardons for those with convictions on federal charges of marijuana possession. In his statement, Biden said, "There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions."
The best estimate is that 6,500 people have had to endure those penalties after being found guilty in federal court.
Biden's action has no effect on convictions that were the product of state prosecutions. That number is much larger than the 6,500 who were charged in federal court. The federal government isn't as active as in pursuing these types of relatively minor charges, and federal law enforcement is vastly outnumbered by state agencies and local police departments. That's why Biden also urged governors to follow his example and pardon those convicted of possession under the laws of their states.
Just as noteworthy was the clear intent of the Biden administration to pursue federal decriminalization of marijuana. An unjustifiable relic of the early laws passed at the start of the "War on Drugs" is that marijuana is, for legal purposes, classified as the same type of drug as heroin and is categorized as being more dangerous and less medically useful than cocaine. Even if the accusations of politically motivated groupings of drugs being included in the Controlled Substances Act of 1971 are put aside, the classifications do not accurately reflect current scientific understandings of these drugs and the physiological dangers they pose.
When examined from a social policy perspective, it is at least arguable that inclusion of marijuana in Schedule I of the Controlled Substance Act has some merit. But given what is now known about the medical implications of its use, the results of the ongoing experiments with legalization in several states around the country, and the consequence for the criminal justice systems in those same states, there are valid reasons for reexamining the placement of many drugs in federal and state laws, including marijuana. Some drugs may need to be placed in more restrictive categories. Others, like pot, would likely need to be classified so the penalties are less harsh and enduringly problematic.
There is also the moral perspective. Very few people object when their morality is legislated into a superior and controlling legal position. When it is pointed out how unfortunate and counterproductive that can be, most of those who would try to leverage governmental power to enforce their own moral code begin casting about for secondary, indirect, or subtle ramifications to fortify their claims that there is a need to regulate behavior they may find abhorrent but is not demonstrably and substantially harmful to others. Is a personal disdain for smoking marijuana sufficient justification for enforcing such relatively severe punishments?
A growing number of people seem to believe the answer is no. They include doctors, legal experts, law enforcement officials, libertarian-oriented politicians and leaders, scientists, and even some prominent figures in various faith communities. It now also includes the president of the United States.
It should not be forgotten that drug policy isn't a binary issue. It is complex and exists more on a continuum rather than having simple "yes or no" answers. Decriminalization does not mean a complete lack of regulation, nor should it. But at least we've reached the point where it seems being punitive for the sake of it seems to be going out of style.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.