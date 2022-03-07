COLUMN: Putin may not be as prepared as he thinks

At the time, the obviousness that an invasion of Ukraine would be a terrible mistake for Russia flew in the face of the buildup of military assets on the Ukrainian border. It was difficult to determine whether Vladimir Putin would actually give the order to attack Ukraine. Why such a large buildup if you’re not going to carry through? But why incur the wrath of the entire planet for doing so?
As egomaniacal dictators are prone to do, Putin did the stupid thing. The world has reacted. To Ukrainians fighting for their country’s survival, the reaction has not been enough. Sanctions are useful, but not sufficiently powerful enough on their own to dissuade Putin. He is likely to avoid any direct, personal consequences of the sanctions. It is just as unlikely that his oligarch supporters will notice the effects enough to influence Putin’s decision-making.
The provision of arms is much more helpful. Stinger missiles and anti-tank weapons are reportedly on their way to Ukraine. Hopefully, this fulfills Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wish for more weaponry when, in response to an American offer to be evacuated from his country, he said, “I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition.”
The situation, as of this writing, is that Russia has failed to take the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. This resistance to what was assumed to be overwhelming Russian strength will probably not hold. But even if the capital does eventually fall to Russian forces, the invasion has not gone well for the Russians. Because they possess nuclear weapons and the ability to deliver them globally, it would be an error to ever call Russia a paper tiger, but it is obvious its conventional military capabilities are less than advertised.
That’s the problem with dictatorships. They are propped up through the threat of force, often just a façade. In a country where military purges are not unheard of and even popular, and effective military leaders and their families are "disappeared," it seems very possible that Putin has been lied to about his country’s military preparedness. If the answer to the question, “Is your unit ready to fight?” is anything other than yes, Russian commanders may find themselves taking a lengthy vacation to Siberia and considering themselves fortunate. So, even when equipment is failing, ammunition is short, morale is low, and training lacking, the readiness reports that flow upward probably don’t mention those things.
Things like that made it easier for someone like Putin to choose to invade. Sure, ego and a recurring dream to reunite the old Soviet republics played a part. Undoubtedly, so did internal unrest and eroding popularity. Nothing like a war to distract from your problems when you start to feel a little beleaguered and your bullying tactics aren’t as effective as they used to be, right?
But hidden in all this darkness is a war on a continent that had largely been peaceful for three decades are some reassuring aspects. After all the strain placed on the international order after 2016, and a global pandemic that compounded it, the world responded loudly to the needless aggression, and it did so in a measured, rational way. There has been cohesion in the reactions from the international community. While things can change quickly in these types of situations, it has been encouraging to see a resounding, and nearly unanimous, rejection of unprovoked military aggression.
Let’s hope it’s enough to allow the Ukrainian David to triumph over the Russian Goliath.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
