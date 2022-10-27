COLUMN: Putin's regime to hopefully collapse

The war in Ukraine has entered a new phase before the onset of winter. There is no chance of negotiations, according to President Zelensky, as one-third of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed by Russian air strikes.
There were attempts at diplomacy in the first month of the war, but those talks broke down. The Kremlin's position of any possibility of talks hinges on Kyiv's acceptance of Moscow's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory, which Zelensky has no intention of doing.
NATO will continue to arm Ukraine, and NATO/EU assistance, coupled with the fighting resilience of Ukrainian forces, is the only hope for a resolve. Diplomacy is off the table.
Now, some are saying Zelensky should negotiate and the West should withdraw its military support of Ukraine. That would be enabling Putin to complete his objective of taking over Ukraine, as well as pursuing any additional illegal land grabs in Europe.
This is not just a war between Russia and Ukraine. This is about not acquiescing to the pursuits of a corrupt autocrat. This is an assault on freedom and democracy. Appeasement only emboldens the aggressor, as the world witnessed in 1938.
Estonia has just declared Russia a terrorist regime. Russia has essentially become an international pariah because of the Kremlin's war on the civilian population in Ukraine. Make no mistake about it: This is Putin's war to annex Ukraine. But Putin is failing from a military standpoint, so he is now ordering a continuation of the campaign of terror that began eight months ago.
The White House has also announced it will continue to "vigorously enforce all U.S. sanctions" on the Russian and Iranian arms trade to make it harder for Iran to sell weapons to Russia.
The recent Russian missile and drone attacks come in the wake of Ukrainian forces recapturing thousands of square miles of territory in the east and advanced in the south. This attack follows the explosion on the Kerch Strait Bridge, a vital military artery for Moscow connecting Crimea with Russia. It sounds as if President Vladimir Putin is using these attacks to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table, as Russia's military is failing in its tactical objectives.
With tension within the Russian intelligence apparatus, and significant battlefield losses, Putin is systematically destroying energy substations while continuing to bring horror to the Ukrainian people with this recent missile assault. It smacks of a Putin desperation campaign.
The Kerch Strait bridge has been brought down. Hopefully, Putin's regime will be next.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
