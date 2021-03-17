Cha-cha-cha-changes… yes, humming a little David Bowie this morning, and maybe considering a little Socrates: “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” Ben Franklin may have said the only certainties are death and taxes, but I think change goes right in there, too.
What’s this woman talking about? Well, I was asked in an interview what my biggest challenge has been as mayor, and the brain has been kicking the answer around ever since. The turn-the-world-on-a-dime moments are obvious, like COVID. But we have two other challenges underway that are much more subtle and will ultimately change the look and feel of our community – hopefully for the better, if they’re managed well.
Neither is a surprise. You’ve probably given both some thought. The first is the tremendous growth in our population that was projected with the expansion of Cherokee Nation Health Services and development of the OSU Medical School. I heard some folks talking the other day about how exciting the coming boom would be and had to respond that we’re already well into that wave. Who hasn’t heard that it’s almost impossible to find an apartment or house to rent or buy in Tahlequah right now?
I love that we’re getting all these new people moving into Tahlequah. They’re excited about our community and interested in getting involved, building a life. New people bring new businesses, which bring new jobs, bringing new people. So quick! Where’s our long-term planning for growth? Have you given much thought to where the major roads should be? How about whether most growth should continue in only one direction, or if we need to be working right now to balance the growth and encourage development to the north, east or west? What incentives could or should be used to encourage a change in direction?
Not that it’s a given we’re going there, but what would Tahlequah look like if we could time-travel ahead 10 years and discover that instead of 18,000 residents, we have more like 30,000? Things we do now will shape that future.
The second wave of change underway is related to the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision. That decision was a surprise and a great win for tribal sovereignty. The repercussions ripple outward in ever-expanding circles here in Northeastern Oklahoma. The original decision only pertained to the Creek Nation. This week, it was expanded to the Cherokee Nation. Thank goodness we’ve had the benefit of a few weeks’ time to at least begin considering the impact on Tahlequah.
Over time, this decision may change the way our governmental bodies – federal, state, and local – interact with the Cherokee Nation tribal government across the board. In the immediate short term, it changes the way our law enforcement and legal systems interact. We’re working on the details, on how our safety needs continue to be met efficiently, effectively, and within the proper governmental venue.
As with any major change, there may be hiccups along the way. Many families are like mine; I’m not a tribal member, but married a sweet Cherokee fellow 36 years ago, blending our two families. Now, when we gather all the grandchildren, four are non-tribal and 10 are Cherokee Nation citizens. It’s not an easy negotiation when arguing a “side” works against one of your own loved ones.
With the intertwined histories of the Cherokee Nation and the city of Tahlequah, we are they and they are us. Taking sides hurts both. In this negotiation, we’re going to follow Socrates and put our energy into building the new.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.