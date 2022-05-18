COLUMN: Quickly turning against Roe could delegitimize the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is poised to overturn abortion. And if the Court does this, Oklahoma has trigger laws that automatically go into effect. Republican legislators all over the country have been pushing this hot button issue for decades, and now it has come to fruition.
Earlier this year, we learned that there is a 6-3 divide over the Mississippi ban on abortion after 15 weeks, and I noticed that Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Stephen Breyer point to what overruling a precedent can mean for the country. Kavanaugh has cited landmark rulings in which rights were extended beyond where they were previously, and that does include the Brown v. Topeka Board of Education in 1954 that overturned the 1896 precedent set in Plessy v. Ferguson.
And Kavanaugh is saying that these previous precedents were not good for the country, thus these majority opinions in these particular cases should have been overturned as the cases were whether it was desegregating the schools or ruling that gay couples have the right to marry.
On the other hand, Breyer has cited the danger in overruling Roe v. Wade (1973) in terms of subverting the court's legitimacy. Breyer has stated that in the absence of a compelling reason regarding the reexamination of a watershed decision like Roe v. Wade, the court "better be damn sure!" Both Kavanaugh and Breyer are at opposite ends of the political spectrum, and one of the things that Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor has emphasized is the public perception problem. In other words, does this mean that the U.S. Constitution and its meanings are merely political actions?
And in 1992, the court reaffirmed this fundamental liberty in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Remember that in both the Roe and Casey precedents, the court ruled that a state can only regulate abortions. This means that state legislatures cannot ban abortions prior to the phase of viability, which is 24 weeks.
Chief Justice John Roberts has said that viability does not have anything to do with choice. Roberts has been charting a middle ground approach to this matter by looking at upholding the Mississippi law without also proclaiming that there is no Constitutional right to an abortion.
Roberts has questioned why 15 weeks is not an appropriate line? I know that Roberts is concerned about the institutional impact on the court. Fetal viability certainly wasn’t part of the equation in the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. How will Roberts rule? And even though the Casey ruling did reaffirm the right to an abortion by setting a standard to determine what type of abortion restrictions would be unconstitutional, that same court in 1992 also did in fact recognize the state's interest as well.
Thus, while the Casey ruling did reaffirm a woman's right for control over her own body, state laws were permitted to inform the woman's decision. And this manifests itself in state-mandated information or biased counseling as well as parental consent. And even though earlier cases had struck down biased counseling, parental consent laws, and a 24 hour delay on women seeking abortion three conservative justices in Casey upheld all three of these laws by using the undue burden standard.
And, currently the 1992 Casey ruling about states’ interest has caught up with a vengeance. Because, besides trigger laws in many states, places like Oklahoma have already begun to chip away at the autonomy a woman has over her body. Like Breyer said about the absence of a compelling interest, and he is correct. For what compelling interest is there to justify overturning Roe v. Wade when 60 percent of Americans are against such an action?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
