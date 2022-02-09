COLUMN: Quilting offers many life lessons

Readers may not know that I am passionate about quilting. I’m toying with the idea of producing instructional video tutorials to teach quilters what I have learned from a decade of trial-and-error innovation on a long-arm quilting machine.
My machine spans 12 feet and is about 4 feet wide, with a big 75-pound sewing machine on a skate that moves left and right, forward and back. The three layers of backing, batting and top are sandwiched between the half-inch space between the machine’s needle and its bobbinworks. The whole sandwich is rolled onto poles, so the entire surface can be punched with stitches. There, in an area some 18 inches deep and as long as the quilt is wide, is the playground for a quilter.
I’ve had several of these machines over the years, and can give advice on which brands work best for different tasks. Mostly gone are the days when families had a big wooden frame suspended above the dinner table, and after dinner, they would drop down the quilting frame and hand-stitch the scallops and fans to hold the layers of a quilt together, using pin-prick tiny hand-stitching.
So how do artists preserve their originality in a world full of copycats? The appropriation of original works is problematic, especially now with the internet. Someone can copy your life’s work, and sell it as their own a thousand miles away. I am not vigilant at preventing my work from being copied. Rather, I share like it is a deathbed confession, so a little bit of my learning will be carried on. Maybe vanity is enough reward to make up for the absence of riches.
Oh sure, there are copyright protections. Scarcely anyone has the emotional energy to nip it in the bud when their craft, their art, or their song is slightly modified and offered by another. The quilters of Gee’s Bend make cheery casual bright and shocking quilts. They reach out to imposters and “have a talk” with quilters who appropriate their community’s brand to make a living as a quilter.
My quilting style began as a learning journey. I’d be quilting a perfectly good quilt and wonder, “What if'' I broke some oft-insinuated rule about quilting. “What if…” I would ponder to myself, “I chose clashing colors instead of harmonious ones?” Thus began my lifelong quilter’s dream of breaking every rule known to quilting. I learned what would break the machine. I crafted remarkable results. I discovered new boundaries. I learned how to take out stitches.
Presently on the machine, I’ve ripped up a friend’s wedding dress to reassemble it as an elaborate, decadent, fun-crazy quilt in remembrance of the couple’s nuptials. My girlfriend and her husband hope I can take a cherished memory and sew it into a beautiful, warm, present-day, evolved, utilitarian art object, symbolic of life’s growth and change. Wedding dress is out of the dry cleaner's bag and waits in satiny shreds to be deconstructed and reconstructed with a ridiculous embellishment of lace and ribbon texture. Everyone's home should have a quilt made from grandmother’s apron and grandfather’s flannel shirt, the baby’s pajamas and dad’s neckties and mom’s scarves, junior’s track jerseys and those doilies nobody uses anymore, but great auntie tatted or crocheted by hand a hundred years ago.
When I think about how to commodify my innovation and knowledge into a 6-foot square dissertation of memories, the adventure of how to achieve “quilting on the fly” is more compelling than tutoring quilters who want to learn about it. Lucky us. We live in an exciting world.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.