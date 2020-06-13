On Nov. 5, 2016, I published a column making the case that racism was present in every family. Just a week or so earlier, the years-old tape of Donald Trump had emerged to reveal his crass comments about groping women, and at that point, allegations of misogyny began making the circuit. There had also been murmurs that Trump was a racist.
Three days later, he was elected the 45th president of the United States, although the Electoral College wouldn’t make it official until mid-December. Apparently, the twin flaws of racism and chauvinism rolled off the “Teflon Don” like a liquid version of “fake news” – or millions of voters saw these traits as no big deal. I rested my case.
The presidential campaign suggested that despite the progress we believe we’ve made, we’re still a racist society. Any lingering doubts have been laid to rest over the past few years, culminating in the killing of a black man in Minnesota by a rogue cop. And now, with the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921 that decimated “Black Wall Street,” and Tulsans about to pay solemn homage to the people murdered there, Trump is about to kick off his campaign rallies in the heart of the city. And on Juneteenth, no less – a commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. (Since this was written, he has delayed his rally a day out of respect to sensitivites.) I cannot imagine why anyone would want to set a match to a powder keg, but Trump has always reveled in such things.
During Trump’s first campaign, many of his comments sound racist to me, even if they weren’t meant to be malicious. I should know, because I’ve made some of those comments myself, years ago – before I realized how outrageous, ignorant and hateful they sounded. I was already considered the black sheep of the family before I mentioned the pervasive nature of racism, because I frequently vote for Democrats, although I’ve also voted for many Republicans and even a few Libertarians. Because I have spoken out against the behavior of Trump and many other politicians, I’ve lost a number of friends. A college boyfriend informed me right before the 2016 election that anyone registered Democrat is headed straight for hell. If that’s the case, I may be in good company – but it won’t be because of a party affiliation. All of us have things to atone for, and topping the list will be how we’ve treated others.
Most white kids of my generation from this neck of the woods were raised in a racist environment. That’s not intended to be a purging confession, or to shame any of my loved ones. That’s just how it was. Even my sainted grandmother, whom I adored, used the n-word. She never said it in a mean-spirited way, but just matter-of-factly. That’s how she was raised, and her parents before her. As a child, I was told about Noah and his three sons: Shem, Japheth and Ham. After the floodwaters receded, Noah planted a vineyard, and when he enjoyed a bit too much of the fruit of the vine, he passed out. Ham, as it was told to Southern Baptist children, “uncovered his father’s nakedness,” and was cursed in some way. Since Ham’s descendants were apportioned many areas of Africa, the assumption was that the “curse” involved the darkening of his skin. I also heard a relative speculate about five years ago that the “original” Adam and Eve were white, and that blacks were likely created when a “sub-human” creature bred with members of the formerly pristine clan.
If I had wished to date a black boy in high school, I would have been forbidden. My friends and I were reminded the Bible told us not to be “unequally yoked.” Most religious scholars understand the reference was to marrying outside one’s faith, but in the southern-ish world of Oklahoma, it had another meaning. The typical way of thinking was that black folks were nice enough and all, and some were very hard workers, but others were shiftless or shady, and every black man secretly harbored a desire to snare a white gal. When a man in your family tells you his biggest fear for his daughters was that one would marry a black man, there is no escaping the racist overtone, even if it’s not malevolent. Any white person who thinks he or she is “better” than a person of color -– too good to share the same drinking fountain, the same area of the bus, the same school classroom, the same office, or even the same marriage bed – is a racist.
I know black people who are bigoted against whites, too, but given the circumstances under which people of my generation and older were raised, they can hardly be blamed for their attitude. I also know Native Americans who are prejudiced against African Americans, and vice versa. I’ve heard more than a few Native friends disparage African Americans and Latinos. I have black friends who complain about all the benefits the tribes receive, when they’ve received no reparations for slavery. Many among my family and friends resent Affirmative Action, as well as those treaties. They make snide comments when they see interracial couples. Fortunately, my husband’s sister and her husband adopted a biracial baby who is now a beautiful, smart, and exceptionally talented young woman, and her existence sealed the lips of most potential offenders in our presence. My sister-in-law tells me Hannah has “found her voice” and has been participating in the Black Lives Matter movement – and her white parents couldn’t be more proud.
We hear the epithets thrown at people of color – and sometimes, they do it to one another. But let’s be honest: There’s nothing a person of another color or race could call a “white” that would be anywhere near offensive as the n-word. It’s also why many of us don’t understand Black Lives Matter. Deep in our hearts, some of us still think we’re better than those other little boys and girls. It goes without saying that “all lives matter”; we had no doubt about it. But as far as black lives in particular, some folks aren’t so sure.
Racism exists everywhere. It’s not a question of “if” – it’s a question of degree. And now, we’re seeing the drama unfold as people of color have just about come to the limit of their toleration. Empathy is one of the most defining human traits, which means it’s natural to empathize with those who have been hurt by others. If we are inclined to scoff or ridicule, we must look objectively at ourselves in the mirror and ask some hard questions about the state of our souls.
The inability to feel the pain of others is the mark of a sociopath – a life form unfit to call itself human. A real human will acknowledge bigotry, regret it, renounce it, and move forward to deliberately get rid of it. And then, try to help others get rid of it, too.
