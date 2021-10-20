COLUMN: Read Schiff's book for Halloween scare

The best book I have read recently is “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could” by Adam Schiff. The audiobook is 17 hours and 45 minutes long, but it is an easy listen or an enjoyable read. It is written clearly and simply.
Schiff is serving his 11th term in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing a district that includes parts of Los Angeles and areas east of there. He attended Stanford and Harvard where he earned his law degree. He clerked for a federal trial court and served as an assistant U.S. attorney prior to running for office, first winning his congressional seat in the 2000 election. He has served on a number of House committees and is chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He led the first impeachment of Donald Trump.
In “Midnight in Washington,” Schiff shares his insights about Benghazi, the Comey firing, the Mueller Russian collusion investigation complete with the Barr characterization, the Ukraine bribe to dig up kompromat on Hunter Biden, the Rudy Giuliani Ukraine trip, and much more. Read this book if you are fascinated with insider Washington political intrigues and/or enjoy biographies. Schiff is a moderate, who by reason of his respected role is in the middle of the Beltway action.
Schiff describes a harrowing attack for lawmakers under siege on Jan. 6, when rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to thwart the certification of then-incoming President Biden, so they could install former President Donald Trump in his place to run the country by coup. Included is Schiff’s famous speech, “You might think it’s OK,” wherein he succinctly sums up each of the outrageous, illegal or unprecedented presidential behaviors that led him to the conclusion that Trump should be sanctioned. He describes his logic regarding impeachment and punishment. This week also, with Steve Bannon’s refusal to honor a federal subpoena to testify before Congress on the Jan. 6 riot, Schiff told Chris Hayes that Bannon is not above the law, and will move swiftly to prosecute him.
One of the takeaways of this book is that Schiff is a smart, kind, diplomatic lawmaker whose moderate but leveraged and strategic policymaking accommodates a wide range of perspectives. He takes the reader into practical dealmaking, never sheltering the reader from procedural complexities. In this book, you can see that power is diffused among many players in a multi-dimensional grid. There are principled lawmakers, disrupters, bureaucratic maneuvers, and back-channels. There are secrets and compromises, betrayals and steadfast promises kept and unkept despite all efforts. There is corruption, but there are also good guys.
What stands out to me the most is the trustworthiness of Schiff, and his respect for objective facts. He is an earnest man whose basic moral compass is for "big tent" inclusiveness, bipartisan cooperation, and objective excellence. Schiff seems to be about true democracy wherein belief in the electoral process is the vanguard: Laws and policies come from leaders chosen by the people who entrust sensible judgement to those public servants, and expect in return a reliable, fair and equitable federal governance system.
I was curious about negative reviews, since Schiff made the news in the first impeachment of Trump as leader of the House impeachment managers. On Amazon, some of the better negative reviewers thought Schiff turned the tables when the Russia Investigation should have focused on Hunter Biden working for Ukraine company Burisma when his dad was vice president. Most of the negative reviews were nonny-brained insults, without substantive analysis. Seventy-two percent of readers who rated the book gave it five stars out of five.
One review calls this book “scarier than any horror novel,” and it is. Pick it up for your Halloween read.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
