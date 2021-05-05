After President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in the White House, and in the wake of the 2020 elections, we are now witnessing a completely remade Republican Party, and it is a party that bears little resemblance to the coalition the late former President Ronald Reagan had helped to form.
It is obvious that during the Trump administration, the GOP began a transformation that has culminated in a wing of the party that has found an important base among extremism. The current GOP is waging a culture war against everything from immigration to “woke capitalism,” and the war on the "woke" corporations is one of the things threatening to unravel the traditional Republican alliance between corporate America and the Republican Party. GOP lawmakers both at the state and federal level are engaged in a strategy to energize their base of voters without implementing anything substantive. This is evident in the Georgia statehouse’s bill to end the tax breaks on jet fuel for Delta Airlines because Delta believes in democracy.
If you look back to the 1980s, former President Jimmy Carter was in the fight of his political career against Reagan, who had the support of a combination of pro-business conservatives, as well as that of social conservatives. Many of these conservatives were among the ranks of the white Christian evangelicals.
Politics makes for strange bedfellows, and the four-decades-old coalition of social conservatives and big business conservatives is certainly no exception. Of course, social conservatives, who also make up a sizable portion of the working class, don’t really care all that much about reducing corporate tax rates or deregulation, despite the fact that Reagan, Bush, and Trump tax cuts were not in the best interests of the American working class. And so, millions of socially conservatives continue to vote against their interests, as these are the ones who really need to get “woke.”
Social conservatives will turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to big tax breaks for the corporate wealthy, as long as they hear conservative politicians talk about restricting abortion, curtailing immigration, denouncing sensible gun regulations, and opposing LGBT rights. However, do you really believe that business elites care about or personally oppose abortion and LGBT rights?
In the final analysis, it is as if the traditional Reagan-era Republican alliance is teetering on its very foundation as the GOP continues its battle against the "woke" capitalists, whom the party sees as yielding to the liberal backlash against voter suppression. As I was watching the horror of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection unfold, I asked myself, is this the moment when the rank-and-file GOP lawmakers embrace a moment of clarity? As the business of governing proceeded onward in the aftermath of the attack on our democracy, however, we have seen some Republicans shift even further to the right, while corporate America is aligning itself with the left end of the spectrum.
And while the Republicans continue their culture war, and neglect to form any well-crafted policy, the party is facing a traditional base of support that stands on the opposite side of this culture war. The situation is crystal-clear, with a GOP traditionally and ideologically committed to passing anti-union bills, deregulatory laws, and reducing corporate tax rates, but with a current base of voters that cares more about family structure, sexual orientation, patriotism, and gun ownership.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
