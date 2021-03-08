This past week, the state of Texas removed its mask mandates and within hours was joined by Mississippi. Florida had already relaxed mandates and had been pretty much open for months, and North Dakota never really shut down at all.
Texas and the others also said that restaurant, sporting events, bars and other public places would no longer be required to be at limited capacity and could open their places of business at full capacity.
Even hardcore lockdown states such as Michigan, New York and California have followed by announcing relaxed limits on restaurants and public gatherings. Disneyland and Universal Studios in California have announced limited reopening of the parks April 1.
After Texas and Mississippi announced their removal of the mandatory mask mandates, President Biden criticized the move and accused those in power of "Neanderthal thinking." At that moment, the leader of the supposed party of inclusion and unity set off a firestorm of reactions from conservatives, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who called Biden's policies of releasing illegal immigrants into Texas cities and putting them on buses in Texas and releasing them to other states the "real" Neanderthal thinking.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also shot back via Twitter by saying those in his state would make their own decisions about how to best protect themselves. "Mississippians don't need handlers. I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them," he tweeted.
For conservatives, the remark by the president left an aura of familiarity from 2016 when then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton referred to Republicans and Trump supporters as "deplorables." That single comment then was a springboard that united many who were tired of Washington elitists mocking those who live in the South, Midwest and western states.
It was interesting to watch as this comment evolved. It was made by the president, whose party spent the past four years belittling former President Trump for his childish name-calling antics and claiming we needed a president who was fit for office and would not use juvenile tactics to describe those who disagreed with his opinions. Yet here we are with Biden, engaging in the same type of non-unifying behavior of a typical adolescent. For now, in the words of Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, we'll circle back to that.
With the thoughts of Texas, Mississippi and the rest of America beginning to reopen, there are still some in D.C. and other places who seem to wish America would stay locked down henceforth and forever. Dr. Anthony Fauci is still saying the current numbers are unacceptable and Americans should wear two or three masks. There are many doctors (including my own) who say the best thing we can do is get out, breathe fresh air, eat healthy and exercise - the universal way to build an immune system.
There are crazy ideas on both sides of the political aisle regarding "COVID relief" funds that are supposed to help the American taxpayer by giving a small amount back while funding pet projects that have nothing to do with COVID. States and foreign countries have received millions of American taxpayer dollars that do little or nothing to help the people. Decisions are being made that harm Americans and our nation much more than they help.
These actions and this manner of thinking coming from D.C. politicians are what is truly Neanderthal. Come to think of it, common laws of nature would lead one to believe that even Neanderthals had more sense for the common good of all than current elected officials in D.C. Maybe Texas' way of thinking is Neanderthal, after all.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
