I wonder how long Secretary of Defense Esper will remain in his position. He dared to defy the messaging coming from the White House regarding the use of a sacred text and a house of worship as a prop in a photo op.
I wonder what types of attacks Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska will have to endure because she wavered in her support of President Trump.
I wonder how many dismissive tweets will be made by the president to lash out at Gen. James Mattis because he spoke out about the use of the military in American cities, against Americans themselves.
More than anything, I wonder how long it will take for it to become obvious to his diehard supporters that Donald Trump is a scam artist – a desperate man who is willing to do anything to hold on to power.
There was one word, out of some 650, that Mattis used in his recent statement that I found more alarming than the others. The word “deliberate” caught my attention much more than the rest of the general’s incisive rhetoric. It has been convenient to categorize Donald Trump’s incompetence as an example of Hanlon’s razor (never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by stupidity). But we can no longer afford to view the president’s actions and decisions through that lens. The heavy-handed, hyperaggressive, overwrought, unnuanced, reactionary, counterproductive, insulting, self-interested, egomaniacal, caustic, inflammatory decisions, actions, and theatrics are intentional. They are a feature, not a bug. Deliberate.
And the president’s recent decisions and actions, and certainly the theatrics, are not aimed at preserving law and order, for you cannot have the second without the first. The decision to remove the protesters from Lafayette Park using completely unnecessary and inappropriate force makes it clear the disdain Trump has for one of America’s most essential laws: the freedom to “peaceably assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Those words come straight from the First Amendment to the Constitution. So do protections for freedom of the press, and it is beyond question the contempt Mr. Trump has for that constitutionally enshrined liberty. The other two freedoms guaranteed in that amendment relate to faith. It should be becoming clear that Mr. Trump is willing to make a mockery of that, too, if it serves his political needs.
If the president is so willing to violate the tenets of the First Amendment, what of the others? If his ego is bruised, and it can be soothed by a convenient-but-illegal search-and-seizure, you can bet he will authorize it. The moment the Second Amendment ceases to be a useful public relations tool, he will not hesitate to violate it. If a speedy public trial were to be potentially embarrassing, he has already shown a willingness to egregiously manipulate the legal system – not to pursue justice or truth, but in pursuit of self-preservation. Worse, he has proved willing to disregard norms, laws, and the Constitution itself merely for self-promotion.
Those tendencies produced a situation earlier this week wherein federal officials gave an order for the use of force against protesters in our nation’s capital. The imagery was sickening. The potential for future infringements and encroachments on our rights and freedoms is frightening. The questions surrounding Mr. Trump’s actions no longer involve abstractions. They cannot be dismissed as petty squabbles that take place between the political branches of our government. Things have become tangible and have spilled into the streets.
I wonder if more people are, at long last, finally noticing where the problem lies.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
