It must be fall in Tahlequah.
I step out in the humid, early morning air to water my parched and bedraggled flower containers, and over the rooftops of my neighbors I can hear the drums of the Tahlequah High School Band. Later in the day, voices make announcements over school loud speakers. On an errand run, downtown traffic has increased. Drive past NSU’s Gable Field and see a young football team preparing for the season.
Yes, it’s fall. The Cherokee National Holiday is just around the corner. NSU students have returned to Tahlequah. And yet, this is the hard, “everything I want to do takes effort” version of fall. Back in March, it was unthinkable that we would be here, still within the reality warp of COVID.
Last March – five short months ago – our conversations included phrases like, “Hang in there a few more weeks” and “By summer, the virus will be gone,” and “when life returns to normal.” We’ve learned many things. One of those is that our ability to foresee even the nearest future is bad. No career as a fortuneteller, right? It’s way up there on the frustration list. We can’t plan next week, let alone next month or the holidays.
So where does that leave us? It means that participating in fall as we know it is going to take personal effort. Want to enjoy the Cherokee National Holiday next week? You can’t just grab the kids and jump in the car. The virtual powwow encourages participants to record their own dances and post them to social media. It’s a new process with new rules, but still includes judging, prizes and lots of opportunities for you and your family.
Want to attend the car show? Participants in the virtual car show video the interior and exterior of their classic car and post those to social media. Prizes are awarded based on likes and views. Without you and your family participating, there is no show.
Love to attend the shows and speakers at NSU’s Center for Performing Arts? There will be live streams of recitals and concerts available. Enjoy the local musicians and catching a late evening performance? Tahlequah Creates and others have been streaming artists on Facebook Live.
One of the ongoing impacts of COVID is how we are being forced to learn to use and embrace the technology. It’s not just for the short term, either. A lot more people get to participate when functions take place online. Once life does get back to “normal,” many of these events may continue to be offered both in-person and virtually. There’s a lot to be said for being able to attend the City Council meeting from the comfort of your own home.
Who’d have thought we might enjoy some of these “forced” changes so much we want to keep them? Change is frequently both difficult and worthwhile. Give yourself, your family, and total strangers your patience and your help as we all get to stretch and grow. The effort’s going to be worth it.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.