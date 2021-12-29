COLUMN: Redistricting based on Census to change City councilor maps

A new year always has that feel of anticipation and new opportunities. At the City, several projects will be bridging the past to influence our future.
First up, the redistricting committee should soon be making a recommendation to re-balance the four political wards within the City, based upon 2020 Census data. It's been an interesting process to watch. Late last spring, each councilor and the mayor named an individual to serve on the committee. This group of five was able to work with software and support staff provided by the state Legislature to look at different options.
The Planning Commission, led by City Planner Taylor Tannehill, has been working on proposed revisions to our zoning codes. Their efforts began with a far-reaching review of existing code limitations. After several public hearings which have helped refine their proposal, it's ready to go to Council for consideration.
At the same time, our City Clerk DeAnna Hammons has received recommended code changes from our codification company and has been working with the Department Managers to create a proposal for Council that will resolve housekeeping issues that develop over time. Many of these are to bring our code into compliance with current state statutes. All code changes require two hearings before Council. The redistricting, zoning and codification projects will be published to the City website for review by the public.
For the dreamers, visionaries and planners in the community, we'll be kicking off discussions about how best to expend the American Rescue Plan Act funds that Tahlequah will be receiving. There are specific guidelines that limit our choices. Our hope would be that these funds will be invested in a project or projects that make a long-term difference to our community. We'll start with a special City Council meeting to give the councilors the opportunity to propose and discuss projects. We'll follow with community conversations to gather more ideas and discuss those proposed. Ultimately, Council will vote upon a plan. It's been way too long since we've had a visioning conversation.
Back in early 2020, a Charter Review Committee was established to make recommendations for changes to our City charter. The charter was written in the 1940's and has rarely been modified. You may remember that this committee made recommendations that were placed on the ballot for community voters during the November 2020 election. However, because of a technicality in publication, the results of the election were not valid.
In preparation for a City election in February 2023, recommended changes to the charter will need to be published by October 2022. To prepare, we will re-activate the Charter Review Committee. One of the big questions anticipated is what municipal government type best serves the needs of Tahlequah as we grow into the future. It may be time to move away from the "strong council, weak mayor" structure in place today.
We're looking forward to the energy of a new year and opportunities to improve life in Tahlequah. Happy New Year to you and yours!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
