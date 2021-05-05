This week, conservative commentator Juan Williams’ headline in Washington’s prestigious beltway mirror, "The Hill," read, “GOP Turns Lies Into Laws.” Williams is referring to the Trump fundraiser premise of a stolen election. Cacophonous squawks are bellowing forth across America, from lawmakers in red states where so much green cash money-bombed into the coffers of election denier Donald Trump that he had to refund $122 million to donors when his unsophisticated internet-using fans were deceived into making unintentionally larger or recurring donations.
In Oklahoma, lawmakers recently passed an administrative safeguard for voting when it authorized the state to use a cross-referencing database that verifies address, driver license, voting location history, name change, death records, etc. Good on them. Instantaneous independent verification. What a concept in a time when voting in some Southern red states resembles an Iron Man Challenge involving climbing church steps, enduring long wait times without water, and having a name that is sufficiently different from any other person who has died or committed a felony.
Oklahomans have good reason to feel their state lawmakers are out of touch. Gone are the days when legislative districts were grouped around shared neighborhoods, whether Republican or Democrat. Since the 2001 reapportionment, districts have been reshaped to split and dilute Democrat strongholds. This year’s reapportionment is being gerrymandered with the goal of making Cherokee County Republican – an idea that would have been inconceivable when I started voting in 1976. In fact, Cherokee County is the only county predicted to be flipped by redistricting.
Cherokee County is one of the strongest Democratic counties outside the big urban centers of the state. Republican lawmakers want to peel off voters from near the Illinois River Bridge at Tahlequah to the Adair County line, centered on U.S. Highway 62, which runs along Barron Fork Creek, for the benefit of Adair County Republican lawmaker David Hardin who, unlike Bob Ed Culver, has never expressed an affinity for protecting the Illinois River.
The section to be removed from local Tahlequah representation is shaped like a shoe, and it is dotted with poultry-raising facilities. In Delaware County to the north, Hardin’s district would also gulp up Josh West’s poultry country from the Locust Grove exit on State Highway 412 all the way up to SH 59 around Eucha Lake Bridge. In essence, lawmakers are grouping as many Cherokees as possible into Hardin’s district by drawing the district boundary to concentrate the Cherokees and Keetoowahs of Leach, Bull Hollow and Kenwood Reserve.
Democrats have already lost a voice in Oklahoma lawmaking through the gerrymandering process of drawing a boundary around the party’s strongholds, and then slicing right down the middle of it and adding a meandering boundary line that includes as much country land as necessary to constitute a majority of the other party in that district. Self-dealing is why lawmakers shouldn’t do redistricting. We as a people should strive to make districts as round as possible. Actual fairness would be a refreshing departure from the current process, which keeps the same polling places but puts far-distant candidates for state Senate and House "representatives" on the ticket.
The pretext for gerrymandering is "voting convenience." But voting convenience isn’t an issue where absentee ballots are common. Voters want known, local, approachable and in-touch lawmakers, who share their values. Why should my lawmaker live an hour's drive away?
If the goal is to enable all eligible adults to vote and be represented, let’s start fresh with meaningful redistricting that is blind to the partisan desires of sitting incumbents, and instead actually serve the principle of "one person, one vote."
I’m not the first to say it, but it’s nonetheless true: Voters should choose their elected officials, not the other way around.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
