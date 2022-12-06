COLUMN: Reflecting on the real reasons to celebrate

I love Thanksgiving. Not because of the food and gifts, but because I am usually surrounded by what I am most thankful for: my family.
Each year, millions of families gather and enjoy time together, usually feasting on food and enjoying football, movies, games, and laughter.
These times are often taken for granted, and in a blink of an eye, the years go by, and the children grow up and are often other places. Many loved ones we enjoyed holiday traditions and laughter with over the years are no longer with us, leaving a void in the hearts and minds of the older ones.
Each year, I am amazed at how Americans can take a wonderful holiday with family, showing gratitude and thanks for the abundance we have, then get up the next morning to get into the chaos we call Black Friday.
According to CNN Money, the Black Friday phenomenon began in the early 1950s. First, it was because of many workers calling in sick to enjoy a four-day weekend. Then it became a heavy shopping day for buyers to take advantage of deals to beat the Christmas rush.
The 1980s were a time of plenty for most, and a strong economy made Americans willing to spend after suffering the recession of the late 1970s. It was a time of greed, and retailers cashed in on the spending habits of shoppers looking for a deal.
In the beginning, shoppers were lured into early morning "doorbuster" deals that only lasted a short while, causing people to arrive early in the morning to be one of the first to get in the door for their discounted desire. Usually, these higher-priced items were in limited supply, causing arguments and tug-of-war matches between shoppers.
Throughout the 1990s and into the 2000s, the annual news reports of rabid shoppers running through the doors of the mega-mart stores were a holiday staple, showing fuming customers arguing with employees and one another, sometimes resulting in serious injuries. In 2008, a Walmart worker in Long Island was trampled to death when frenzied customers knocked down a door to get inside.
In the later part of the 2000s and into the 2010s, cyber shopping became more abundant and gave birth to Cyber Monday. Online retailers offered great deals the Monday following Thanksgiving from the comfort of home, and products would be delivered online or to your door, negating the need to be caught up in the craziness of Black Friday.
Recently, a new phenomenon has emerged as well: Giving Tuesday. Nonprofit and charitable organizations have now gotten into the act, encouraging people to give donations to their favorite causes. Personally, I think it is also a way to ease the guilty conscience of the greed one might be suffering from Black Friday shenanigans.
It's great that we can get the good deals, as everyone likes to save money. However, it does seem odd that we take a full day saying how grateful we are, then stand all night in the cold to argue with someone at 5 a.m. over a television.
My youngest works on an ICU floor in a large hospital and worked Thanksgiving Day. We discussed how grateful we were that none of our loved ones were patients on her floor that day. Sometimes we need to put things in real perspective.
As you go through the holiday season, take time to reflect on the real reasons we celebrate. Be grateful and be the good in someone's day. That's what the holidays are more about.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
