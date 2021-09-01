COLUMN: Reflections on hiring a fireman

We hear the word "socialist" as a conversation-ending epithet. Why is the word "socialist" so toxic?
Fifty-six years ago, Medicare and Medicaid were enacted into law. One in three Americans, over 125 million, live healthier and longer lives, thanks to these programs. As a worker, you pay into it, but your medical care isn’t cut off by how much you paid in over a lifetime of work. As sentient beings, we want to alleviate our own suffering and the suffering of others. Christ’s compassion models this. We want to live long, satisfying lives, with a good quality of life for ourselves and for our children.
The Public School Movement began in 1830; Native American tribes already had public schools for students to attend. From statehood, public schools have educated students about history. They learn skills and socialization. They grow up to be better members of their communities. Those who go to college better themselves and their communities by making a better living. Benefits to the community exceed the subsidized costs borne by taxpayers. Learners make better voters; they’re informed and don’t rely on hearsay. They research objective facts and make better-informed decisions.
Historian Grant Foreman documented that the Osage Trace — a precursor to U.S. Highway 69 — was in use as far back as 1802. When Henry Ford’s assembly line began to produce the Model T for about $300 in 1914, good roads became a necessity. You don’t hear folks complaining that 219 years of public roads has gotten them fed up with a craw full of all that socialism.
In 1989, government scientists created the World Wide Web. We paid a long-distance phone bill to connect to a university BBS with a 1200-baud modem. Back then, my internet experience was to read news articles about environmental issues, aggregated by Greenpeace from all over the world. Today, a lot of grousing against socialism is done on the internet. It is ironic when someone who doesn’t understand socialism uses socialist internet, socialist television, and socialist cellphones beaming through socialist satellites to complain about socialism.
When a person dog-whistles and rants against socialism, I try to listen. A few sentences in, my mind drifts as I notice the hypocrisy: Their food and décor arrived to them over public roads. They have electricity. The notion that socialism is dangerous came from their satellite TV. It is safe to assume their opinion was borrowed from an influencer, without analysis. Maybe they are betting on capitalism for their law enforcement and fire protection needs, but haven’t yet picked a private security company or interviewed a fire protection company about the benefits package they’ll be paying to the firemen. Pause and reflect on the ramifications when you hear anti-socialist rants. 911: socialism. Garbage collection: socialism. Flood management: socialism. School bus: socialism. Airports: socialism. Roads: socialism. Parks: socialism. Electricity: socialism.
Not all socialism is categorically good. Often corporations are subsidized with no benefit to the people, accomplished by lobbyists and “campaign contributions,” aka bribes. There should be no place in a taxpayer-funded government budget for expenditures that don’t benefit the people in some way. For instance, tax breaks for deep-well gas production drive out competitors, creating monopolies for the few elite favored companies that can afford the expense. Tax dollars should not subsidize favoritist "corporate welfare" business ventures.
Socialism is not inconsistent with democracy. We all benefit from socialist programs already in place. When your house is on fire, are you going to read through your insurance policy to see whether it’s covered, or are you going to call the socialist fire department?
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.