Though a comprehensive list has yet to appear in this space, there are a multitude of reforms that could be undertaken to make the mechanical and electoral aspects of our government more equitable.
Several candidates for that list have been mentioned in this column, with some receiving multiple weeks of individual focus. Gerrymandering, voter roll purges, and automatic voter registration have each been an emphasized topic.
Ballot access laws and election security still need more attention, as do voter identification laws and topics related to the process of voting by mail.
Those issues are related to the electoral parts of "the system." But what about the mechanical aspects of making government function after the voting is over?
Even if every conceivable problem or potential complication involved in holding elections were somehow resolved to everyone's satisfaction, there would still be obstacles to fairness, equity, and even efficiency, in how the internal components of our government work.
So, even when the most recent elections are becoming harder to spot in the rearview mirror, there are still things that cause government to become bogged down and remain less representative of, and less responsive to, the people it serves than it otherwise could be.
Most people would say that is stating the obvious. It is difficult to find someone who thinks Congress is doing a good job. Its approval rating has bounced off the single digits within the past decade and rarely rises much above that level.
Justifiably or not, half the country is inclined to dislike a president before he or she even takes office. People's confidence in the Supreme Court has eroded to the point where its chief justice feels the need to actively protect its reputation.
The same sentiments apply to state governments whenever anyone gets around to looking past the problems with the federal one.
A significant portion of the antipathy people feel for government, specifically the federal one, is created by the reality that the argument-to-production ratio is tilted far too heavily in the direction of the arguments. Americans see their government as all talk and no action.
The rules of the Senate are currently in the news, with the filibuster receiving the most attention. Some want to keep it. Some want to do away with it. For most senators, the side they take seems dependent on the context.
That is a polite way to say they take the position that will be most advantageous for them in that moment. After all, if you are in the minority, it is handy to have a little extra leverage against those in control of the chamber. It seems appropriate that it should take 60 votes to do - well, almost anything in the Senate.
It is important to remember the Senate was designed to be a more deliberative body. At some points in the past, the filibuster may have supported that intent.
As it is currently implemented, it only serves as an impediment to having a functioning legislature. It is not promoting comity or compromise.
It does not promote deliberation; it stifles it. And there needs to be an admission that, at some points in the past, it was a convenient tool for those who were explicitly opposing a more representative government.
In theory, reforming the filibuster ought to be easy. As a creation of the Senate rules, not the Constitution, it would not require an amendment to fix it. Even the Framers, wanting the Senate to be one of the protections against a tyranny of the majority, did not inject such an anti-majoritarian feature into our country's basic law.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
