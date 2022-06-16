COLUMN: 'Remember when' against city's reality

The year is 2042. You're 20 years older and everything around you seems young, because that seems to be what happens as we age. Who would have thought you'd be shaking your head at those NSU students, commiserating with friends that you'll "never understand what they see in" the Fad of the Day.
Twenty years flies when you're having fun, right? Bet you remember that last 20 pretty clearly. Remember when Tahlequah was a bustling little town of about 17,000 residents? That creekside trail and the dog park were new attractions. The city map looked vaguely like a kite, a big blob to the north and a long tail down South Muskogee out to the "Y." Some delusional people were projecting Tahlequah would double in size by 2024. Remember how you shook your head and laughed?
Funny how change sneaks up on us. It's one thing after another, until one day you look around, and with a touch of bewilderment ask, "What happened?" In retrospect, when the momentum of Northwest Arkansas growth collided with the investments the Cherokee Nation made with their ARPA funds across the reservation and the investments the state made in the industrial park up by Pryor, we should have all seen the explosion coming.
To a degree, we were sheltered by our lack of infrastructure. But then, back in 2022, a city needed big highways and railroads to thrive. That sure changed fast as doing business online became normal during and after the pandemic. Easy access to high-speed internet combined with our natural beauty and hard-working culture and before you knew it, it was almost impossible to find a house to buy within the city. Then our medical facilities grew, the new job training programs started kicking out graduates, new businesses attracted new businesses, and - deep sigh - here we are.
Boy! It was wild for a while, before we knew what was happening our roads got crowded. I mean, they were always busier during tourist season. Back then, the mid-town circle used to be called the bypass. Hard to remember it was built on the outskirts of town. We should have seen it coming though, as housing addition after housing addition started popping up in every direction. We thought the river would be a natural barrier to the east, but when they added that second bridge connecting Welling to Tahlequah, everyone wanted the scenic views.
Thank goodness Park Hill and Coffee Hollow roads both got upgraded early on. If that hadn't happened, the bottleneck at South Muskogee and the mid-town circle would have ultimately kept our southern residents from traveling into town center. You know how traffic used to keep tourists from going to downtown Branson? That started to happen here, but our Street and Sidewalk committee saw it coming. Just look at our blocks of thriving downtown businesses and know we learned from others.
Those of us who were here back in 2022, we were riding a wave that swept over this whole corner of the state. We just didn't know it yet.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.