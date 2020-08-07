It's a good thing my husband doesn't usually read my column. He's not on Facebook, either. If he engaged in either activity, he might - as my friend Tammy Latta put it - "kill you in your sleep."
When we were in college, he kind of liked it when I wrote about him - even when I reported how he brandished a gun at the airport to "check" it. A couple of old women - about the age I am now - screamed and hit the deck, thinking he was a hijacker. That was, of course, before 9/11. Nowadays, if he pulled that stunt, some TSA guy would blow him away as an assumed terrorist before he could say "Second Amendment."
In these heady days of Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian, social media, coronavirus, frightening technology and creeping authoritarianism, Chris likes to fly under the radar. He's seen "Enemy of the State," and takes it for gospel. He doesn't even like my sharing photos of him and the whitecat on Facebook. He's usually captured with a scowl, mouth open, about to aim a few four-letter words in my general direction. Infamy is not something he seeks anymore, because like several of his paranoid friends who hide in bunkers with crates of canned beans, 50-pound sacks of flour and AR-15s, he thinks Big Brother is watching.
I have no doubt he's correct - which means I won't be saying anything Big Brother doesn't already know when I complain about his hoarding and annoying transport of TV remotes.
I like background noise during the three functions I perform at home while stationary: editing copy, tending to the digital aspects of my job, and doing laundry. I would probably also use the background noise while cleaning house, if I ever actually cleaned house. The noise in question is usually coming from a TV show or movie I've seen so often I won't be tempted to watch - which means "Law & Order" reruns, or any of the various "Harry Potter" or "Lord of the Rings" movies - and lately, "Bohemian Rhapsody." Some of you will wonder why I don't listen to music, and the answer is that I will listen rather than perform the function with which I've been tasked.
The upstairs remote is never a problem, because since I do laundry up there, I keep track of it. Unlike my husband, I don't feel compelled to tote a TV remote like one might carry coins, a wallet, Gerber tool, Swiss Army knife, Bic lighter or, in the case of my son, miniature airplanes and cars. With my husband, it's "have remote, will travel." It's as if he fears if I can access the device, I might change the channel to something other than reruns of "Perry Mason" or "Hogan's Heroes"; past or current episodes of "Good Eats" or "How It's Made"; or any one of a select group of movies including "The Fifth Element," "John Wick" flicks, "Jack Reacher" features, and anything bearing the word "Bourne."
I have found the "downstairs" remote in unlikely places. A few times, I retrieved it from the back of the toilet in the master bathroom upstairs, although we have no TV there. I have located it both on top of and inside of the refrigerator. It often lands on the bar next to a bottle of bourbon or scotch, and occasionally on the mantle or atop the stereo receiver. I've espied it in the garage, and once on the back porch. Most often it's on the weight bench, which he tries not to use for anything but a shelf.
Last Wednesday night, I started to turn on the downstairs TV to settle in for some copy editing, but as usual, I couldn't find the remote. I texted Chris, and asked him where he had put it. I don't know why I bothered; his vague answer was, as always, "It's around." He had no idea where he had left it. He never does, because he's old - and though a year younger than I, he's far more forgetful. He assured me he'd find it when he got home in three or four hours.
I looked in all the usual spots, plus every nook and cranny I could think of. After I had eliminated every other place in the house, I approached what he deems to be his "space" - a loveseat heaped with pocket knives, notebooks, thumb drives, plastic cups, phone charger cords, unopened junk mail, and other things characteristic of a "man cave." The remote wasn't there, but I did find something interesting: Buried beneath the tools, trade manuals, receipts and an empty cigarette pack left by a friend in November, were four chicken bones from the last time we had hot wings - two weeks earlier.
Before you curl your lip, let me take a shot at making you gag. The wing bones weren't as nasty as what awaited us on the living room floor when we returned from vacation in July: 17 small, dark lozenges I recognized as rat droppings. On rare occasions, a rat manages to get into our rural home, and the cat corners it until Chris can dispatch it. The cat's casual demeanor made it apparent the rodent was no longer around, but later I noticed two softball-sized, rust-colored spots on the carpet. This may have explained why the friend who was feeding the cat called us to report the beast hadn't eaten for three days; evidently, his appetite was sated. Since then, I've lived in fear of finding a behemoth gray hairball or a rubbery gray tail, but so far, I've been lucky.
At the end of a 30-minute search for the remote, I did finally discover it, tucked into one of Chris' Muck boots. He blamed the cat, but I have a sneaking suspicion he hid it there himself. You never can be too careful.
