I have thumbs that lean a little more to the brown side than the green. Some things I plant thrive; others, not so much.
There is just enough success to keep me in the game. Each spring, I eagerly watch for the first greening of grass across the fields. A few weeks later, trees start to bud and blossom and bedding plants arrive at garden centers.
One of the challenges, if you love spring, is to keep from jumping the gun. You know the average frost-free date is April 15, but those sunny, warm days before tempt a body to risk plopping those plants into the ground. Doing so puts the plants at risk, makes them grow slower, and sometimes stunts them to the point they produce less. Over the years, you learn patience.
So here we are with a coronavirus pandemic. What we know is that our numbers are still increasing – but not as fast as they were. It’s proof that the social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing works. Our curve in Oklahoma is not nearly as steep as some other states have experienced. The combined efforts of all who are holding the line are effective and to be celebrated.
The question to ask, and the line to walk, is: With this win in the basket, when can we call victory and get back to life as we knew it? The last six weeks have been heck, with one restriction after another. Our businesses and people are hurting. Financial survival is at stake. We need to get things open as soon as possible – without causing so much damage that a second wave and shutdown is generated.
We’ve seen the first green grass across the fields. We’ve had a warm day or two in this war against COVID-19. Let’s get those plants in the ground! It’s so tempting.
In a phone call with the mayors yesterday, Gov. Stitt talked about beginning the plan for reopening. He has wisely ordered the stay-at-home restrictions extended to May 6. In anticipation of continued good numbers, he also put together a group to determine what circumstances allow for loosening of restrictions. One of his first goals is to reopen small, non-essential businesses.
When that happens, we can expect there will still be limitations and requirements for masks and other protective gear. After all, the war against the virus isn’t won until a vaccine is available and-or enough people in the general population have developed antibodies. Testing for antibodies is hopefully going to start in the next week or two. By May 6, it’s possible we may know how many of us have developed some expected immunity. There’s going to need to be a lot more testing done in Cherokee County before May 6.
After small nonessential businesses might be restaurants. Again, expect limitations and restrictions. Each of these changes that move us closer to normal will feel like an 80-degree sunny day in March. The impulse will be to jump too far too fast. If our numbers spike, we might be required to pull back and start over. That would be terrible.
It’s a fine line we’re going to walk, and every one of us will need to stay in the fight. With the continued efforts of our community, we will be able to soon start the “reopen” and keep it rolling smoothly forward to a more normal life.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
