It is hard to imagine that anyone reading this type of column would be unaware that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away 11 days ago. The announcement of her passing spread like wildfire on the internet and the issue of filling her seat on the nation's highest court immediately became a major issue in an already bitter and divisive presidential campaign.
Why? Because the opening that now exists on the court provides an opportunity for Republicans to enlarge the conservative wing of the court, while, for Democrats, it is a chance to maintain the 5-4 balance on the court. Yes, that is still one vote down if you are counting from the liberal perspective, but that is obviously a much better situation than having a two-vote deficit at 6-3.
Democrats assert that the court will strike down provisions of the Affordable Care Act if the change is made before the election. There just happens to be a case on the Supreme Court's docket set to be heard a few days after Nov. 3. They also claim that the new ideological balance on the court threatens the Roe v. Wade decision that allows for a woman to choose to terminate a pregnancy.
There is not much dispute about those things. Generally speaking, those are stated goals of the Republican Party: to destroy the Affordable Care Act, and overturn Roe v. Wade.
Filling this vacancy is more complicated than usual though. This is because, back in 2016, Republicans refused to even hold hearings for Barack Obama's nominee for the high court, Merrick Garland. It was obvious then that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was engaging in a brazen powerplay when he suddenly developed a new rule that Supreme Court nominations should not be considered in a presidential election year. It is obvious now that he, and many other Republican senators, are hypocrites. That hypocrisy is undeniable despite the semantic and logical contortions they have engaged in to try to deny it and distract from it.
Lindsey Graham has shown himself to be a craven sycophant. Chuck Grassley is not far behind. Both have said the rule they invented in 2016 was a precedent that should be honored. Then, they dishonored it, and themselves, by trying to graft on a purely partisan justification for ignoring it when it became inconvenient. Though he had not made such absolute statements about what was supposed to be the new norm, it is easy to be disappointed in Mitt Romney in this situation. Everyone, even Republicans, know what kind of person Ted Cruz is, so his lack of consistency is not at all surprising.
Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have gotten this right. Collins especially. She is correct that hearings need to be held on whoever Trump nominates. They should have been held for Merrick Garland too. The processes outlined in the Constitution need to be executed in good faith; at least as much as you can hope for in Washington, D.C. Right now, the Republicans are not acting in good faith at all. If they'd carried through with the traditional, time-honored methods of considering a nominee in 2016 and then had the courage to vote Garland down under the reasoning of allowing the American people to speak in the upcoming election, they would be able to claim to have acted ethically and with a respect for Senate rules and practices.
As it is, they are making things up as they go along and may destroy what is left of the credibility of their party, and that of the Senate and Supreme Court along with it.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
