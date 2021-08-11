The shortsightedness of so many who won't take the COVID vaccination is something that is frustrating. Among those who denounce government-mandated mitigation efforts and inaccurately cite infringement on constitutional liberties are those who will ultimately be responsible for the mandates, which will have to be revisited due to rising COVID numbers. Government actions that they rail against, which have demonstrated effective and rooted in science, will help us to reach a point where they are no longer needed.
Republican-led state legislatures have chosen politics over safety, including here in Oklahoma. Gov. Kevin Stitt has chosen to play out the traditional conservative strategy of allowing decisions regarding the prevention of COVID to be left to the devices of local governments and individuals. Yet in true conservative fashion, the party has abandoned less-intrusive state executive and legislative power in favor of using the machinery of state government to pass such intrusive legislation, guarding against any mask mandates by local administration.
The Republican mindset has always been to denounce any government intrusiveness in people's lives, even in the face of a deadly disease that has already taken its toll on humanity, and will continue to do so as conservatives emphasize individual liberty. Really, they are substituting liberty for selfishness, overlooking what is in the best interest of the entire country.
If you heed what the medical experts are saying, there is a golden thread running through the Delta pandemic. First, the infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are preventable. Second, the skepticism and misinformation surrounding the vaccine is hindering the herd immunity goal, and third, it is now common for much younger people, than it was in 2020, to be at risk. Ultimately, physicians and nurses are hearing dying patients begging for the COVID vaccine with the standard answer: "Sorry, it's too late."
In a state of around four million people, 40 percent of Oklahomans have been fully vaccinated. The vaccine is readily available at places like Walgreens, but many will not get it. It is important to turn off Fox News and other forums of misinformation, such as those who espouse complete falsehoods regarding vaccines and COVID. Every major news network should be sending the pro-vaccine message, yet we are inundated with conspiratorial darkness regarding a lifesaving measure designed to protect us all. This current Delta variant surge is much more dangerous than the COVID outbreak that hit us last year, as it is more transmissible and can even infect those who have had the vaccination.
Republicans' hypocrisy sends a message that it is acceptable for a private business to do as it pleases if it involves a wedding cake, but if it is a measure to save lives, it cannot impose a mask mandate or a vaccine requirement. Thus, the conservative mindset is based on the premise that it is acceptable for a government to back the sovereignty of a business, as long as the action taken by that business is acceptable to those conservatives, be it in the courts or the state and national legislature. The GOP loves to cherry pick.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
