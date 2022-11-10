COLUMN: Republicans normalizing political violence

Gov. Ron DeSantis has three lawsuits against him over that immigrants-to-Martha's-Vineyard debacle. One is a federal class action lawsuit, filed by the Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights. There is a Democratic state legislator suing DeSantis, and a fired Florida state attorney has brought a suit against the governor.
DeSantis potentially misused COVID-19 funds when the Florida state legislature approved the $12 million for what I and many Americans see as an illegal, inhuman transfer of people across the country for purely political purposes. Kudos to the Texas sheriff's office who is investigating this matter. DeSantis is a direct symptom of Trumpism, which has infected the county over the past five years.
Last month, the Supreme Court took up a case filed by the GOP of North Carolina, which argues that state courts should not be able to stop the state lawmakers from interfering in federal elections. Consider that if the conservative-dominated SCOTUS upholds the NC Republican position on the independent legislature theory, then extremely partisan gerrymandered maps and electoral certificates would be advanced over state court opposition.
Thus, we have elements of fascism taking place right out in the open. There is forced migration of human beings with attempts by Republicans to control the courts. Red state lawmakers in many states have already enacted voter suppression laws.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump himself is plunging deep into the conspiratorial and violent world of QAnon. Trump recently made what could be interpreted as a threat to Sen. Mitch McConnell, as well as a racist slur hurled at McConnell's wife. Lunatic fringe Congresswoman Marjorie T. Greene went on to reference two local news stories to support her baseless claim that Democrats are hunting down GOP voters at a MAGA rally.
When you add it all up, the GOP is not the party of freedom, nor is it the party of law and order. Where is the universal condemnation from all Republicans over the violence committed by Jan. 6 insurrectionists? Where is the respect for a woman's right to reproductive autonomy?
There are around 200 or so election deniers running for office nationwide, with what has to be a record number of threats against lawmakers. Some in the Republican Party are normalizing political violence with dangerous rhetoric that, as we've seen on Jan. 6, 2021, can lead to bloodshed. The preservation of our democracy is in the hands of millions of registered voters.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.