It’s not like 37 is a terrible number. That’s how many positive COVID-19 cases we’ve had recognized in Cherokee County by the Health Department through Tuesday. We’ve only had one death. Compared to some of our neighboring counties, our number is pretty impressive.
In case you’re curious, Muskogee County is 67 cases, seven dead; Wagoner County, 158 cases, seven dead; Adair County, 95 cases, four dead; and Delaware County, 103 cases, 16 dead. Our residents are responsible for this difference. Our community and surrounding neighbors took protective action quickly. Masks, distancing and all the rest weren’t easy, but had a huge impact.
If ever there was proof that Cherokee County residents care about their neighbors, here it is in black and white.
The problem with 37 is that just a week ago, we were at 28 – a number that had held steady for quite a while. We started up just a case every day or so and jumped by four yesterday. As others have pointed out, the number of cumulative cases isn’t a concern. The change trend is what a body wants to watch. We’re watching this one.
An increase at this time isn’t a surprise. We know as we open our businesses, churches and activities, there isn’t a way to avoid an increase of some sort. Walking a mid-point between lockdown and full-out party like it’s 2019 takes the continued efforts of our community.
Caring for your neighbors doesn’t have a single thing to do with political party or religious affiliation, although some seem to be trying to make it so. I can promise you this virus doesn’t care if you are wearing a red cap or a blue T-shirt. Ignoring the virus makes as much sense as trying to ignore gravity. It really is here, and in Oklahoma, it really has hospitalized over 14 percent of the people who have tested positive.
Those who are at risk very much appreciate those of you who aren’t so much, but still make an effort to maintain distance, avoid personal touch, provide safer options for services, and keep an eye on your neighbors. They also appreciate those who wear masks in public, even if it feels like you have a quilt across your face in 90-degree heat. If ever a hero wore a cape, those who suffer through with masks this summer are truly heroic.
Our health systems are watching their trends and their capacity to continue to serve our residents. If things start to build to a point of concern, they will let us know. In the meanwhile, if you want to watch the trends, too, I suggest the Oklahoma Health Department website. This set of charts and graphs is updated daily, usually by 11 a.m. Not only can you see what happened yesterday in every county, but there is a really good seven-day rolling average graph for the state. The address: https://osdh.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ab1ae58c41a84249a274eb163c2e04fc.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.