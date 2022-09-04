COLUMN: Resilience of Black women in Oklahoma

I am frequently told what a strong person I am. I have made it through abusive personal relationships, the deaths of loved ones, financial struggles, occupational struggles, and your run-of-the-mill, everyday racism. That's not unusual for many Black women in America, but I'm tired of being called "strong" and "resilient."
I dream of a softer existence - one where people don't commend me for slogging my way through hardship. Or how much I'm willing to put up with, not always because I'm strong, but sometimes just because I'm tired, and it's not worth my energy to fight.
I dream of a time when I can stop bouncing back, when I can sit and revel in moments that are disaster- and trauma-free. An existence wherein it doesn't feel like we are all running around, trying to put out one fire after another - or conversely, too tired for even that, so we just watch things around us burn.
In some ways, I'm glad I'm resilient and strong. While I might be down for a while, I can always find a way to keep moving forward. I just don't think it should be a major or defining characteristic for me or anyone else. We shouldn't pat one another on the back over how many hits we can take or look down on those who say, "I don't want to take the hits anymore." That's because in all honesty, I don't think any of us want to take hits anymore. I know I don't.
I want to feel safe - not just physically, but socially and psychologically. I want to feel like I can be open and soft to others. I want others to feel the same when they are with me. I work daily to cultivate the kind of life that indulges in deep joy, softness, and love. I work daily to share that with those around me.
Being a Black woman in a country and a state that does not view me, or those of my demographic, as valuable until they need an emotional, political, and sometimes even physical mule will always require me and other Black women to be "resilient." I just wish we didn't always have to be.
Kasey Rhone is the public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa.
