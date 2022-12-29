COLUMN: Resolutions for what I'll never do

While dementia caused Dad to forget everything and everyone, sometimes I wonder what he thought about the person I'd become.
Even though Dad and I didn't have the greatest relationship throughout my life, the years being his caretaker made up for all of it. Having him in my life so completely put my adulthood into perspective and I realized, eventually, you can become the person you want to be. It's not how you're raised, who you hang out with, or what things you've accomplished or accumulated. When it's all said and done, the person you become is who you want to be.
When Dad looked in the bathroom mirror, and asked me who that guy was, it stopped me in my tracks. At the time I wasn't sure if he was kidding or not, as he chuckled a little after I stumbled over my words trying to figure out what to say. Maybe he said exactly what he was thinking, since at that point in his life dementia had taken away his identity, and I was the only one holding his memories.
I've been making New Year's resolutions year after year to lose weight and to exercise. I'm lucky if I can make it stick for a week. Since I'm obviously now dealing with menopausal mental madness my resolution this year is to become the best of who I am. It can be a little tricky sometimes to stay on the bright side when hormones are wrecking havoc, causing me to have hot flashes and irrational irritation, but I'm all in.
Instead of coming up with resolutions I can't keep, I made a list of things I will never do.
I will never eat fruitcake or drink eggnog. Their names alone are reason enough not to try these holiday mishaps – besides, what is figgy pudding anyway?
I will never try and get the Christmas lights down by myself again, especially when they're tangled up in flat screen TV speaker cords.
I will never pass up a warm chocolate chip cookie.
I will never wear jeans I have to hold up with one hand because they're too baggy. Unless of course, I make good on past resolutions and lose a bunch of weight.
I will never go to a Justin Bieber concert, unless my granddaughter asks me to take her.
I will never let go of the guy I love, unless I'm falling on ice and don't want to take him down with me.
I will never choose a "thing" over people because money can't buy love.
I will never lose my focus for family as they make me who I am and are my purpose. I will never stop telling them how much I love them and how proud I am of who they've become. My resolution is that they will always know, even if the day comes that I may forget.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker, and retired journalist living in Missouri.
