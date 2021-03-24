The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and the issue of whether a minimum wage increase was to be included, was ultimately decided by the U.S. Senate parliamentarian, but the issue itself is not a new argument, and the federal minimum wage law has been on the federal statutes since the late 1930s.
The federal minimum wage was established in 1938 – as part of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal – to bring relief, reform, and recovery during the Great Depression. The first minimum wage that year was set at 25 cents per hour, which is about $5 per hour in today’s economy.
One of the causes of the Great Depression was the lack of purchasing power, as well as the unequal distribution of wealth in America during the 1920s. The stock market crash of 1929 compounded the matter of wealth inequality, and had the minimum wage laws been on the books well before the crash, perhaps the Great Depression would not have reached the magnitude it did. In today’s economy, the federal minimum wage is set currently at $7.25 per hour, although many states have implemented their own minimum wage laws. And some states have even higher minimum wages than the federal standard.
Some corporations have raised their own minimum wages, such as Costco, who declared at a recent Senate budget committee hearing it will be paying its employees $16 per hour. In the 1920s, some employers used economic strategies, such as a shortened work week, paid vacation, and raising wages. The idea behind this "welfare capitalism" was to increase productivity by creating goodwill with employees, and the Pullman Palace Car Co., Ford Motor Co., and Standard Oil Co. provided many services to its employees, including paid vacation, medical benefits, pensions, and recreational facilities. This strategy was a way to stave off organized labor and any government regulation. And big business felt the best way to prevent strikes was to provide benefits in exchange for company loyalty.
There are millions of low-wage earners in the U.S. today who work more than one job to survive, and many politicians and pundits agree raising the minimum wage would lift these millions out of poverty. However, the small business owners say they would have a difficult time in terms of absorbing the wage increase. The idea is that a major corporation can absorb the increase, compared to a mom-and-pop operation, and the argument is very valid. Ultimately, the answer to the wage crisis is rooted in what exactly a fair wage should be, and how that fair wage should be determined.
It is logical that if a business owner raises the wage, then production costs go up, while those costs are passed on to customers in the form of higher prices. When people speak of fair wages, are they talking about fair in terms of benefiting from the prosperous national economy or a higher wage to meet the basic needs of living? And if you believe market forces should determine the fair wage, that is tantamount to the view that workers do not deserve a fair wage.
The impact of the Great Depression, like the COVID economic downturn, did not impact everyone equally, and the one gauge of economic inequality in America is the working wage. The wages in America have been raised since 1938 to adjust for inflation and cost of living, but what about a respectable wage in order to live in dignity?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
