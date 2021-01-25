The United States is not particularly united at the moment. Sure, things have been worse at various points in our history, but someone looking for more extreme examples of disunity would need to look to the Reconstruction Era, or perhaps even a little farther back to the more obvious example of the Civil War.
The fact that some would argue the formation of the Dixiecrat Party, the upheavals of the late 1960s, Watergate, or a handful of other more recent events would also qualify as examples of serious and consequential disagreement only serves to underscore the general point that Americans have endured times like ours before. Despite all those intermittent phases of discord, the United States helped win two world wars, contain communism, send a man to the moon, and develop the most productive economy the world has ever seen. So, as always, there is reason for hope.
But there is always one of those. Something always intrudes on the desire to simplistically believe everything will turn out all right, as a matter of course.
Things do not work like that. If they did, a figure like Abraham Lincoln would not be remembered, at least partially, for his conciliatory approach to the South after the Civil War. And someone like Gerald Ford, who currently sits in that nebulous area between living memory and history, would not be largely associated with his pardon of Richard Nixon, itself an attempt at allowing the nation to move past a trauma. Part of the legacy of those two presidents - and the hundreds of others who do not get as much attention in popular histories - is their work to promote healing and unification.
Joe Biden may be viewed over time as having faced a similar challenge during his presidency. The attack on the Capitol building was not a singular event that provided a temporary shock to our national psyche. It was, and remains, emblematic of a deeper problem that is a result of incessant appeals to emotion for electoral advantage and the peddling of conspiracy theories for political gain.
Only recently does it seem there is a realization that having a large portion of our political leaders enthusiastically encouraging the creation of alternate realities has negatively impacted our national and social cohesion. The damage from such a consistent indulgence in fantasies has created divisions that may prove as difficult to bridge as those created by events like the Watergate break-in and the related cover-up efforts.
It has been encouraging to hear that at least some believers in a prevalent online conspiracy theory may have finally come to realize they have been had. Their belief in increasingly ridiculous predictions - based on a pile of nothings at the core of that conspiracy theory - has contributed to our troubling circumstances, but it is as much a symptom of them as it is a cause. The root of our current pain comes from our willingness to - as a famous literary character explained it - twist facts to suit theories, rather than twist theories to suit facts. Maybe the failure to come true of everything foretold by those peddling comforting delusions will help some people return to the reality-based fold.
A small percentage of people will always remain adherents to false narratives. Everyone is susceptible to their siren song. Preventing that susceptibility from causing the spread of these fantasies requires the stubborn promotion of empirical fact and abandonment of the lazy mindset that dismisses unpleasant information as "fake news." Restoring our national unity can only be done if we operate in the real world.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
