COLUMN: Revenge politics smack of sour grapes

Trump and his sore losers were bitter and vindictive even before Biden won the presidency. They still are.
"If Trump gets elected [president], the first thing he'll do is raid every one of Biden's houses," Rudy Giuliani flamed, after the raid at Mar-A-Lago for potential violations of the Espionage Act, which bars the president from keeping National Defense information when he leaves office.
He's a clever one, that Rudy. He tricked me into hurtling right past the intellectually-untenable "Trump Election" part of the sensational claim. I was already pondering the categorical promise to upend yet another historical precedent: deference to past presidents. Then I thought, "Hey, wait a minute. That's a big 'if.'"
Having known my share of angry teens over the years through the court system, I'm no longer shocked at how diabolically dangerous an angry, crazed person can be. They will cut you. They will burn down your house and leave by the light of the moon. They will throw your new iPhone into the dishwater in a hot second and then just - blink.
Mr. Giuliani, a former lawyer, knows search warrants require probable cause. Maybe they're plotting a four-point plan that will go something like this:
A. Get elected.
B. Wake up and put on shoes.
C. Abrogate probable cause or make up false charges, simultaneously replacing everyone in the U.S. Department of Justice with loyalists.
D. Get a warrant to search Joe Biden's property.
Maybe Rudy plans to "find" computers possessed by random third parties, as in the fleetingly fortuitous Hunter Biden laptop scandal now debunked. This FBI action is more than merely getting the employer's files back after asking nicely. Apparently, the FBI search warrants were for something bigger than Trump cubby-holing souvenirs and playing possum when asked to tender them back. There is a hint of spy stuff.
The Mar-A-Lago bust is but the latest of the former president's legal woes. His 2024 cred is tenuously dangling in shreds due to pending investigations of illegal conduct in New York and the Jan. 6 treason riot, plus trying to get Georgia to vote-fix ballots in the Trump-Biden election.
Don't forget soliciting funds to keep running for the office he lost, after the election was over. Regardless, he is dog paddling to keep up appearances and marshal his deputies in almost every race in the country. It will have defied the odds if he remains eligible to run for president.
Employment contracts almost universally specify that files must be returned at termination of a contract. Yahoo News citing NY Sun speaks of "unauthorized removal of defense-related information that could aid a foreign government."
Pink-slime journalism is a term describing cookie-cutter talking points, echoed in local papers but originating from paid strategists to frame the angle on an issue. Like Bannon's threat last week, Giuliani is echoing a framing strategy: Threaten vengeance, so intimidated prosecutors will thwart legal battles that otherwise would damage or prevent Trump's eligibility to run for president.
The tactic reminds me of the horror movie formula in which a deranged torturer projects his motives onto the victim: "I don't want to hurt you. You're making me do this." Victim-blaming.
The creepy subtle insinuation in Giuliani's arrogant threat is that Trump will ignore national security because he is above the law and owes no accountability to anyone for keeping America's files in the resort basement, where foreign visitors could stumble onto a trove of national secrets.
If I were a cartoonist, I would draw a bargain basement sale featuring deeply discounted sour grapes and cheap letters postmarked from North Korea where spies are shopping. No would-be president should expect to win voters by threatening to destroy institutions and people.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
