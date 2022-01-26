COLUMN: Revolutions aren't always grandiose takeovers

What if Donald Trump were disgruntled and told the world of nations that the U.S. is amid a Civil War, referencing footage of rallies and riots for him? What if concerned heads of state moved to prepare to contain the unrest, amassing troops at the U.S. borders?
“We’re preparing to solve any problem that arises,” they say as the UN Security Council convenes, and NATO watches. The dialog is about the “America Problem,” as countries take sides. Some U.S. allies know the rumors of war are unfounded. Other countries don’t know and respond to the crisis, by propping up the “freedom fighters.” And other countries sense an opportunity to fracture the long-held alliances of nations. Chaos ensues.
To understand the threat in Ukraine, just change the nation from America to Ukraine, and change Trump to Putin. You have a better idea of how Putin’s Russian insurgents have infiltrated the political races taking place within Russia.
The race for president, down to races for local mayors, are being challenged by pro-Russian politicians, and the long game is about bringing Ukraine back into the fold of Russia by whatever means necessary – like before 1991 when Ukraine became an independent nation by democratic vote of the people. That is how Ukraine is fractured by Russia on its borders, amassing forces and prepared to invade like it did in February 2014 in the Crimea, when local voters chose to join Russia.
Voters didn’t have the option of keeping the Crimean regional sovereignty that existed at the time. Voters could choose remaining united with Ukraine or going back to Russia. The UN Security Council challenged the transaction. Ultimately, Crimea is off the table now.
When we think about revolutions, we think of tyrannical onerous circumstances that spill over into intolerable conditions. We hardly think of stealthy, slow, infiltration. Yet this is what happens sometimes.
This week, the U.S. military forces are gathering from not just Fort Bragg, North Carolina. President Joe Biden is allocating 5,000 troops to the threat, and hinting a tenfold commitment if needed. Russia seems committed to amassing 100,000 troops. U.S. servicemen are assembling from deployment all over the world, to be prepared for a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine—a nation rich in natural resources.
Biden knows the stakes here. Instead of paying Ukraine for its wealth as a respected trade partner, Putin obviously plans to take command and control the sought-after resources of Ukraine as if he owned it. Gazprom, Ukraine’s nationalized gas production company, claims to be the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe and Turkey. Those are the stakes: Small, friendly nation is hijacked by a big, powerful hegemon stepping in to take something that does not belong to it. NATO allies are pledging to prevent that. U.S. and British embassies are moving their civilian diplomats out of harm’s way.
We can imagine what Putin would do if he permanently controlled Europe’s winter heating capability. The Kremlin has hinted it will invade and occupy Ukraine’s capital, Kiev. There is talk around the promises long made to Ukraine, that the U.S. is an ally which will not abandon its alliance. We’ve made a promise to a friendly nation, albeit a small nation about 3.4 times larger than Oklahoma. Ukraine is at stake now, and Eastern Europe would be next, should this play succeed in Russia’s favor.
Watch this subject for escalation. There are few good reasons for war, but invasion by hostile forces is among them.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.