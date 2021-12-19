For years, those who are not of a certain class, status, or income group may have felt there are two different Americas when it comes to the financial and justice system.
When the rich are able to leverage cheap money with low interest rates, they can level up their economic status faster than others. A key to economic success is how often you can use cheap cash to make a large return on your money.
When I was a young boy, I wanted to be successful in whatever I did, and I hoped to become rich one day. As I have become a grown man, I see how the rich and powerful live in a different America than my middle-class self. When I see rich and powerful men being able to defy subpoenas and openly state they will not comply, I think about all the lower- to middle-income people who could never say that.
We see this with current efforts to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Witnesses are refusing to cooperate and be interviewed by the panel. These are some of the same people who claim to respect law and order. That seems like the case only if their party is in power.
It is sad to see the rich and powerful continue to be able to stonewall congressional oversight. Holding some in contempt doesn't bother those who are refusing to abide by the law. I have heard stories of Mafia associates and gangster rappers who are afraid of being issued subpoenas, but former President Donald Trump's cronies exhibit no such fear, because they trust that the former president will protect them.
If the rich do not respect the law, why should others be forced to abide by it? One of the problems is that presidential administrations get to pick Supreme Court and local judges for lifetime appointments. They look for people who believe as they do, and can make judgments on people until they are ready to retire.
The power struggle has seemingly always been the rich and powerful, and then everyone else. This is not meant to bash rich people, because I hope one day to be in their class, but America needs fairness and equality. Unfortunately, our country refuses to address it, no matter who the president is.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co., which produces Toasted Wine Fruit Spreads. He is also an author.
