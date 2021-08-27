"That's not news!" one Facebook follower insisted last week when we reported on cases of COVID-19 in area schools. She added, "You're just trying to scare everyone into getting a shot!" Another former local businessman who still sometimes participates in online discussions piled on, suggesting the numbers were being presented out of context – a byproduct of "liberal media" manipulation, he suggested.
I didn't reply, but inside my head, I was wondering what credentials these folks had to question the news judgment of a hard-bitten, aging dame with 42 years of experience and countless awards under her belt, not to mention membership in the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. Granted, it feels redundant or overhyped to us sometimes, too. But it's our job to let people know how the virus is spreading in area schools, and whether all-virtual learning may be a possibility. What bugs the heck out of me is seeing the "laughing" emoji used as a response to a comment that someone is on a ventilator, or has died. What kind of person thinks the death of another human being is funny?
We do try to provide light features, as well as comic relief. And that's where the website brownielocks.com has come in handy, as I've explained over the past few weeks. We can localize topics of national interest, and over the years, we've come up with some pretty good ones. I've already explained some of the doozy "holidays" through October, but I just noticed that Sept. 1-7 is International Enthusiasm Week. But since no one is enthused about much these days, generating comments might be tough.
October is always a good month. I like the spooks and the haunted houses and the creepy celebrations. Halloween is my favorite holiday, and not just because of what I call the "scary pumpkins." Actually, they are "mallowcreme pumpkins" – kind of like candy corn, only bigger and sweeter. I shouldn't be eating them, anyway, but sometimes, I can't help it.
November is fine, too, but sources often start taking holidays then, and that's when brownielocks.com comes into play. It's Adopt a Turkey month, although the only turkeys I've had much contact with were "adopted" by someone's oven. It's also Banana Pudding Appreciation Month, and I'm not sure why that needs an official declaration; who doesn't appreciate banana pudding? Thanks to Tahlequah's unique infrastructure, we won an award once on a Historic Bridge Awareness Month feature; maybe we'll lean a little on Street Commissioner Kevin Smith this year for another score.
November is also National Diabetes Awareness Month, and since I'm a Type 2 diabetic – what aging, overweight, sugar-loving woman isn't? – that's a relevant topic. National Adoption Month is important, too; many great kids need forever homes. I think this year we'll need to focus on National COPD Month, because our friends suffering that ailment are in particular jeopardy from COVID. And Military Family Appreciation Month – now there's a group of people who deserve all the kudos we can give them.
But there are several "holidays" that don't make much sense for us. There are no manatees to photograph here, for Manatee Awareness Month. Since Oklahoma isn't Georgia, we have no need to discuss Georgia pecans, though we have our own breeds of "papershell" and "hardshell." I've mentioned I'm somewhat of an expert on pecans, having grown up with an orchard of about 250 trees. Another topic for which we could find no sources would be National Impotency Month – not sure whether that should be celebrated or mourned.
Peanut Butter Lovers Month? Don't get me started. The PB wars in our family are legendary. My grandmother, who preferred Peter Pan, used to ridicule my father for jumping onto the Jif bandwagon. My husband and son are Skippy men, although they'll take Peter Pan in a pinch. Literacy Month needs a spotlight shined on it, based on what I'm seeing on the TDP Facebook page. Even more critical is National Medical Science Liaison Awareness Month. I don't know about the liaison part, but there doesn't seem to be much scientific awareness among those who would rather deworm themselves than take a vaccination for COVID. Also seemingly important in these parts are Young Readers Week, Medical Cannabis Week, and National Bible Week. Based on what I'm seeing, people could use a little less selective scripture reading and a little more biblical literacy.
One would think December would be simple in terms of story ideas, but that's not always the case, and even more people go off the grid – whether to set up their trees or start buying gifts is anybody's guess. By the time December arrives, most locals already have their trees up. Even as we speak, our own Keri Thornton is already stringing her lights. If the holiday list is any indication, she'll be busy at work, as well, because it's National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, as well as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, which seem to overlap. December also brings us Cookie Cutter Week, which makes sense, as well as Saturnalia, whatever that is – though I think we may have done a feature on it once. Then there's Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, which applies to people like me. I wonder whether they dispense advice on the hazards of giving someone the bird who cuts you off on the highway.
There are some weird ones, which I could define if I bothered to look them up: Andisop, which turns out to be Meterological Fiddling; Hand Washing Week, which we can all relate to these days; Gluten-Free Baking Week, though I can't see the point; and Posadas, whatever that is. And finally, we end with It's About Time Week. I have no idea what it's about time for – unless it's about time I stopped writing about ridiculous holidays. I take the hint.
