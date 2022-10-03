COLUMN: Riding the storm out

Residents in the southeast United States have been hit hard this past week with Hurricane Ian. The storm slammed into Florida and left behind heavy damage as it slowly made its way to South Carolina.
Some experts said this was the worst storm to ever hit the state of Florida. The weekend brought massive power outages and left two entire counties basically off the grid. There has been a massive search and rescue operation with still an unknown number of fatalities.
Repairs and cleanup will be in the billions of dollars, hitting Americans with more economic distress during a terrible economy with skyrocketing inflation and shortages on many basic materials.
The winds of the hurricane weren’t the only thing stirring up the Florida sands. An internet meme made its way across social media proclaiming President Biden making calls to several Florida mayors but not the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. According to ABC News, as of Sunday, Sept. 27 – ahead of the storm reaching landfall – that statement was true. However, that didn’t mean the federal government wasn’t preparing to help, as is their job in a national emergency.
It's no secret DeSantis and Biden aren’t the best of friends. They are political rivals. DeSantis has been very outspoken in his criticism of Biden and the current administration. Likewise, Biden and the Democrats around the country have also been harshly critical of DeSantis and his leadership of Florida. That’s politics. Sadly, politics is an ugly business and harsh statements and criticisms are the norm.
However, what often makes things worse in this era of social media is anyone can say nearly anything online even if it isn’t true. Sometimes, what may have been true earlier is no longer the case, but the meme or statement continues to make the rounds.
Social media platforms like Facebook often try to use “fact checkers” to curb these types of statements and posts from going viral, but many of these people either have their own biases, especially when it comes to politics, or they themselves haven’t checked the facts and often remove true or valid posts and comments with threats of banishment or partial banishment of the person posting.
These posts generally cause even more frustration and anger toward the person or people in question, which in turn causes even more arguments and hateful revenge, usually by keyboard warriors who apparently have nothing better to do than to degrade others while offering up no real solutions.
To be clear on this subject, Biden and DeSantis did eventually put their political differences aside and spoke last week regarding the damage to the state and the millions of Americans affected by the storm. DeSantis said during a press conference that when people’s lives and property are at stake there wasn’t time for pettiness.
Earlier, DeSantis said he had a good relationship with federal emergency personnel, and in a rare show of praise for the administration, showed appreciation for Biden’s approval of an emergency declaration for the state. In turn, the White House stressed the political differences between Biden and DeSantis would not affect the administration’s response to the disaster.
As the midterms and the next presidential race come closer, there will be other storms to weather between Biden and DeSantis. When it comes to disasters, however, it seems both men will put aside politics for the benefit of the American people. That is something all of us should do for us to ride out this current political and natural storm.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
